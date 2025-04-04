Tuyển Key Account Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà PLS, 457
- 459 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P. 5, Q. 3, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 USD
- Develop channel\'s plan aligned with the company expectation and monitor the spending under Group KAM\'s management.
- Manage trading terms with their respective accounts within timeframe and budget.
- Build the forecast & promotion plan by post by customers based on understanding the insight of customers.
- List the right assortment of the product by accounts.
- Implement promotion program on time, win display at the main shelf & extra display, POSM planning & display.
- Build and review business activities with customers, ensure delivery of sales target & AR on time, and build a strong relationship.
- Report & manage claims back from customers, competitor’s activities, inventory & visibility.
- Collaborate with sales team (Supervisor/ Sales) by regions to develop and execute month/Quarterly/Yearly customer plans.
- Product management (Listing, Merchandising, Shelf share, Pricing, ….)
Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
