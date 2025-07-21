Tuyển Sales Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job summary

The Senior eCommerce Key Account Manager (KAM) is a strategic leadership role responsible for managing and optimizing relationships with high-value key accounts in the digital marketplace. This position focuses on driving revenue growth, enhancing customer satisfaction, and leading strategic initiatives that align with the company\'s overall eCommerce objectives. The Senior KAM will mentor junior team members and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of eCommerce strategies.

General responsibilities

Strategic Account Management:

• Develop and implement long-term strategic plans for key strategic accounts (Clients & Customers) to drive growth and profitability.

• Foster strong, trust-based relationships with senior stakeholders at client organizations.

Revenue Growth and Performance Optimization:

• Analyze account performance metrics and market trends to drive initiatives that enhance sales performance and customer engagement.

E-store operation, promotions and transactions

• Monitor KPI on e-market place