Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage relationships with key accounts in the Modern Trade channel.

• Identify customer needs and propose solutions that enhance their business and our brand presence.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment on promotional strategies and product launches.

• Monitor market trends and competitors to inform strategic decisions.

• Negotiate contracts and agreements with key accounts to drive growth and profitability.

• Prepare and present sales reports and forecasts to management.

• Execute promotional campaigns and measure their effectiveness in achieving sales objectives.

• Provide training and support to retail staff on product knowledge and sales techniques.

• Attend industry events to represent LOF and strengthen relationships within the market.