Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage relationships with key accounts in the Modern Trade channel.
• Identify customer needs and propose solutions that enhance their business and our brand presence.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment on promotional strategies and product launches.
• Monitor market trends and competitors to inform strategic decisions.
• Negotiate contracts and agreements with key accounts to drive growth and profitability.
• Prepare and present sales reports and forecasts to management.
• Execute promotional campaigns and measure their effectiveness in achieving sales objectives.
• Provide training and support to retail staff on product knowledge and sales techniques.
• Attend industry events to represent LOF and strengthen relationships within the market.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in key account management or sales, preferably in the FMCG or dairy industry.
• Strong understanding of the Modern Trade channel.
• Proven track record of achieving sales targets and growing accounts.
• Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 217 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP.HCM

