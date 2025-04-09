Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and manage relationships with key accounts in the Modern Trade channel.
• Identify customer needs and propose solutions that enhance their business and our brand presence.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment on promotional strategies and product launches.
• Monitor market trends and competitors to inform strategic decisions.
• Negotiate contracts and agreements with key accounts to drive growth and profitability.
• Prepare and present sales reports and forecasts to management.
• Execute promotional campaigns and measure their effectiveness in achieving sales objectives.
• Provide training and support to retail staff on product knowledge and sales techniques.
• Attend industry events to represent LOF and strengthen relationships within the market.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong understanding of the Modern Trade channel.
• Proven track record of achieving sales targets and growing accounts.
• Excellent negotiation and presentation skills.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
