Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT GFT GROUP LIMITED làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 56 - 65 Triệu

Directly report to: Internal Audit Director

Department: Internal Audit

Work location: Vietnam Station

* Purpose and Scope: main responsibilities:

- The Internal Audit Manager will support Internal Audit Director in all the activities of audit planning and leading engagements.

* Main responsibilities (KPA):

1. Stakeholder Engagement:

- Support Internal Audit Director in communication with all the departments.

2. Audit Planning:

- Support Internal Audit Department in audit planning for all the factories in VN, China, and Indonesia.

3. Audit Engagement:

- Support Internal Audit Director in conducting audit engagements and following up the business functions.

4. Compliance and Risk Management:

- Ensure compliance with regulations and internal policies.

5. Other: