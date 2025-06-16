Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: 8th floor Hoa Binh Office Building, 106 Hoang Quoc Viet
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As an Audit Manager, you will collaborate with colleagues from Singapore head office to work on various audit engagements in different industry sectors. You will:
• Interact with the clients/colleagues in head office to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc…
• Obtains an understanding of the client\'s business and analyses client issues, reaching logical conclusions by applying theory to practice and appreciates the implication to potential audit issues.
• Assist with all aspects of the audit process, including planning, fieldwork, and completion.
• Assign roles to members of the auditing team.
• Oversee staff and act as a middleman for team needs and requirements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong command in English both oral and written.
• Good organization and multi-tasking skills, including the ability to prioritize various tasks on hand, meet deadlines and commitments.
• Good to Excellent skills in using Microsoft Excel
• Professional qualification (ACCA, CPA Aust…) is preferable;
Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
