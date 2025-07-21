Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. With project
• Be business partner to understand business insights to proactively propose system solutions.
• Coordinate with User and Technical team to prepare request for proposal, evaluate vendor\'s solution
• Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with Application Development Manager and IT project manager to develop system/application for business needs.
• Ensure meeting deadline and quality standards
• Engage in team communication for driving IT projects: monitor communication flow, list of next
actions during requirements analysis and testing.
2. Development process
• Support mobile application projects and analyze solutions for internal business requirements.
• Illustrate and develop ideas using storyboards, process flows, UI mockups and prototypes…
• Prepare User Requirement, workflow, data requirement, Software Requirement Specification and Functional Specification Document
• Follow the development process and ensure that the specifications are met.
3. Test & BRD
• Participate in System integration and User acceptance testing
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI