Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. With project
• Be business partner to understand business insights to proactively propose system solutions.
• Coordinate with User and Technical team to prepare request for proposal, evaluate vendor\'s solution
• Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with Application Development Manager and IT project manager to develop system/application for business needs.
• Ensure meeting deadline and quality standards
• Engage in team communication for driving IT projects: monitor communication flow, list of next
actions during requirements analysis and testing.
2. Development process
• Support mobile application projects and analyze solutions for internal business requirements.
• Illustrate and develop ideas using storyboards, process flows, UI mockups and prototypes…
• Prepare User Requirement, workflow, data requirement, Software Requirement Specification and Functional Specification Document
• Follow the development process and ensure that the specifications are met.
3. Test & BRD
• Participate in System integration and User acceptance testing

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà Pegasus, 53-55, đường Võ Thị Sáu, Phường Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

