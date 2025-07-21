Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. With project

• Be business partner to understand business insights to proactively propose system solutions.

• Coordinate with User and Technical team to prepare request for proposal, evaluate vendor\'s solution

• Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with Application Development Manager and IT project manager to develop system/application for business needs.

• Ensure meeting deadline and quality standards

• Engage in team communication for driving IT projects: monitor communication flow, list of next

actions during requirements analysis and testing.

2. Development process

• Support mobile application projects and analyze solutions for internal business requirements.

• Illustrate and develop ideas using storyboards, process flows, UI mockups and prototypes…

• Prepare User Requirement, workflow, data requirement, Software Requirement Specification and Functional Specification Document

• Follow the development process and ensure that the specifications are met.

3. Test & BRD

• Participate in System integration and User acceptance testing