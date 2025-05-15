Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
- Đà Nẵng:
- Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vietinbank, 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Hải Châu 1,Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Is responsible for the continuous standardization of network-related implementation and policies.
Developing, optimizing and monitor the network system to meet the development needs of the Company and Clients
Develop, implement and control processes and controlling measures to ensure information security according to ISO 9001:27001
Report system status to manager & propose solutions to handle if necessary. Including upgrade/repair/replacement to ensure stable operation of the system.
Helpdesk endusers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge on the fundamentals such as IPv4/IPv6 addressing, VLAN, switching and routing configurations
Experience in designing, implementing, operating and troubleshooting networking devices and technologies (Structured Cabling, WAN, LAN, Network Security, Wireless) in standardised operating environment.
Firewall IDS/IPS rules optimisation, load balancing of applications
Network Access Control (NAC), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Cybersecurity threats and mitigations, Content Distribution Network (CDN).
Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary (13th-month salary, salary review twice/year) and project bonus
Bonus programs for candidate referral, technical article writing
Interest-free loan support for personal plan
Allowance for sickness, maternity, paternity and periodic health examination
PVI health care program
The staff of the quarter and year reward
Progressive and Fun Working Environment
A professional English-speaking working environment with Agile – Scrum model
Surrounded with friendly, open-minded, young and supportive colleagues
Annual company trip and regular team-building parties, party celebration (Christmas, Birthday, Mid-autumn,...), Sports clubs (football, badminton, swimming …)
Valuable Training
Sponsor examination fee for professional certificates (AWS, Azure, IELTS, PMP, Scrum Master,...)
Sponsor fee for joining any technical training sessions and courses.
Free English workshops
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
