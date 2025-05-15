Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vietinbank, 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Hải Châu 1,Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Is responsible for the continuous standardization of network-related implementation and policies.
Developing, optimizing and monitor the network system to meet the development needs of the Company and Clients
Develop, implement and control processes and controlling measures to ensure information security according to ISO 9001:27001
Report system status to manager & propose solutions to handle if necessary. Including upgrade/repair/replacement to ensure stable operation of the system.
Helpdesk endusers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1years of experience in networking management
Knowledge on the fundamentals such as IPv4/IPv6 addressing, VLAN, switching and routing configurations
Experience in designing, implementing, operating and troubleshooting networking devices and technologies (Structured Cabling, WAN, LAN, Network Security, Wireless) in standardised operating environment.
Firewall IDS/IPS rules optimisation, load balancing of applications
Network Access Control (NAC), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Cybersecurity threats and mitigations, Content Distribution Network (CDN).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary and Brilliant Health Benefits
Attractive salary (13th-month salary, salary review twice/year) and project bonus
Bonus programs for candidate referral, technical article writing
Interest-free loan support for personal plan
Allowance for sickness, maternity, paternity and periodic health examination
PVI health care program
The staff of the quarter and year reward
Progressive and Fun Working Environment
A professional English-speaking working environment with Agile – Scrum model
Surrounded with friendly, open-minded, young and supportive colleagues
Annual company trip and regular team-building parties, party celebration (Christmas, Birthday, Mid-autumn,...), Sports clubs (football, badminton, swimming …)
Valuable Training
Sponsor examination fee for professional certificates (AWS, Azure, IELTS, PMP, Scrum Master,...)
Sponsor fee for joining any technical training sessions and courses.
Free English workshops

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 4th Floor, CT-IN Building, 435 Hoang Van Thu Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

