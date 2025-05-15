Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vietinbank, 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Hải Châu 1,Đà Nẵng, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Is responsible for the continuous standardization of network-related implementation and policies.

Developing, optimizing and monitor the network system to meet the development needs of the Company and Clients

Develop, implement and control processes and controlling measures to ensure information security according to ISO 9001:27001

Report system status to manager & propose solutions to handle if necessary. Including upgrade/repair/replacement to ensure stable operation of the system.

Helpdesk endusers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1years of experience in networking management

Knowledge on the fundamentals such as IPv4/IPv6 addressing, VLAN, switching and routing configurations

Experience in designing, implementing, operating and troubleshooting networking devices and technologies (Structured Cabling, WAN, LAN, Network Security, Wireless) in standardised operating environment.

Firewall IDS/IPS rules optimisation, load balancing of applications

Network Access Control (NAC), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Cybersecurity threats and mitigations, Content Distribution Network (CDN).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary and Brilliant Health Benefits

Attractive salary (13th-month salary, salary review twice/year) and project bonus

Bonus programs for candidate referral, technical article writing

Interest-free loan support for personal plan

Allowance for sickness, maternity, paternity and periodic health examination

PVI health care program

The staff of the quarter and year reward

Progressive and Fun Working Environment

A professional English-speaking working environment with Agile – Scrum model

Surrounded with friendly, open-minded, young and supportive colleagues

Annual company trip and regular team-building parties, party celebration (Christmas, Birthday, Mid-autumn,...), Sports clubs (football, badminton, swimming …)

Valuable Training

Sponsor examination fee for professional certificates (AWS, Azure, IELTS, PMP, Scrum Master,...)

Sponsor fee for joining any technical training sessions and courses.

Free English workshops

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin