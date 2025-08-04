Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:

The IT Manager at Spartronics Viet Nam is responsible for providing strategic leadership and effective management of the organization’s Information Technology function. This role plays a critical part in aligning IT systems, infrastructure, and operations with overall business objectives, supporting growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Strategic Planning:

- Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals.

- Ensure all technology initiatives support business growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

2. Operational Management:

- Oversee daily IT operations, ensuring the availability, reliability, and security of systems and infrastructure.

- Develop, implement, and enforce IT policies, procedures, and standards to streamline operations and mitigate risks.

3. Team Management:

- Lead and coaching the IT team, promoting a collaborative and high-performance culture.

- Manage recruitment, training, and performance evaluations to ensure team capability and alignment with business goals.