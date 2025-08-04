Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Spartronics Vietnam
- Bình Dương: KCN Nam Tân Uyên, Khánh Bình, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:
The IT Manager at Spartronics Viet Nam is responsible for providing strategic leadership and effective management of the organization’s Information Technology function. This role plays a critical part in aligning IT systems, infrastructure, and operations with overall business objectives, supporting growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Strategic Planning:
- Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals.
- Ensure all technology initiatives support business growth, innovation, and operational excellence.
2. Operational Management:
- Oversee daily IT operations, ensuring the availability, reliability, and security of systems and infrastructure.
- Develop, implement, and enforce IT policies, procedures, and standards to streamline operations and mitigate risks.
3. Team Management:
- Lead and coaching the IT team, promoting a collaborative and high-performance culture.
- Manage recruitment, training, and performance evaluations to ensure team capability and alignment with business goals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Spartronics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spartronics Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI