Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Spartronics Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
Spartronics Vietnam

Kỹ thuật IT

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Spartronics Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: KCN Nam Tân Uyên, Khánh Bình, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:
The IT Manager at Spartronics Viet Nam is responsible for providing strategic leadership and effective management of the organization’s Information Technology function. This role plays a critical part in aligning IT systems, infrastructure, and operations with overall business objectives, supporting growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Strategic Planning:
- Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals.
- Ensure all technology initiatives support business growth, innovation, and operational excellence.
2. Operational Management:
- Oversee daily IT operations, ensuring the availability, reliability, and security of systems and infrastructure.
- Develop, implement, and enforce IT policies, procedures, and standards to streamline operations and mitigate risks.
3. Team Management:
- Lead and coaching the IT team, promoting a collaborative and high-performance culture.
- Manage recruitment, training, and performance evaluations to ensure team capability and alignment with business goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Spartronics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spartronics Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Spartronics Vietnam

Spartronics Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot A, Nam Tan Uyen IP, Tan Uyen Town, Binh Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-thuat-it-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job364537
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam - chi nhánh Hải Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam - chi nhánh Hải Dương
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giấy Và Bao Bì Đồng Tiến làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giấy Và Bao Bì Đồng Tiến
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HƯNG PHƯỚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HƯNG PHƯỚC
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SILKROAD VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SILKROAD VINA
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty Tnhh Thomas Carey làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tnhh Thomas Carey
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Spartronics Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm