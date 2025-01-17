Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

Mức lương
15 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Toà nhà AD Building, Số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu

About us:
ICTS is a Vietnam-based software development boutique that focuses on cutting-edge technologies. We specialize in custom softwares for the companies who wish to optimize their productivity, to digitize their workflow or develop their e-commerce division. We also build mobile and web applications for SMBs (small and medium businesses) and Startups, helping them boost their revenues or visualize their idea into minimum viable and scalable products.
Now we are hiring a Middle Business Analyst to take part in our partner team.
What you will do:
Collect, assess, and analyze customer requirements for software projects. Contribute to the development of design documents and business analysis documentation for the project.
Assist in project planning, clearly defining the steps and resources needed for the project.
Collaborate closely with the Programming Team, Testing Team, and other relevant teams to ensure effective communication.
Monitor and evaluate the quality of the project's product, ensuring it meets customer criteria and requirements.
Coordinate with other project team members under the supervision of the direct manager and directly engage with overseas customers.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years working as a Business Analyst, ideally having experiences in SaaS products
Having knowledge of UI/UX
Experience in CRM/ERP systems
Experience using fundamental UI/UX design tools, User flows, DB diagrams, such as Figma, InVision, Sketch, Adobe XD...
Basic understanding of database structures and system integration.
Ability to write clear and detailed technical documents (SRS, BRD).
Experience in managing backlogs, tracking progress, and collaborating with development teams using Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Good communication skills and attention to detail
Working remotely or in hybrid mode, able to come to the office for client meetings.
Proficiency in English (4 skills)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly base salary: 15M to 35M/month for 160h/month
Flexible working hours and location depending on the project's situation
Working in an English-speaking environment regularly
A drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities
Snack and beverages always available in the office

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: AD Building, số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-15-35-trieu-vnd-ban-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job279998
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỒNG LONG
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỒNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỒNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ TH Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ TH Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ TH Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Công nghệ TH Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
25 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DOWELL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DOWELL
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KATECH - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KATECH - VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DOWELL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DOWELL
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Extreme Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Extreme Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên INTERNATIONAL TOURISM HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu INTERNATIONAL TOURISM HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES CO., LTD.
40 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Trường Ngôi Sao Hoàng Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Ngôi Sao Hoàng Mai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển Kztek làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển Kztek
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Phong Phú làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Phong Phú
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TAKI DIGITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TAKI DIGITAL
5 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần giải pháp và ứng dụng công nghệ 3S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giải pháp và ứng dụng công nghệ 3S
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CHỨNG KHOÁN NHẬT BẢN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHỨNG KHOÁN NHẬT BẢN
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH An Thịnh (SANAKY Miền Bắc) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH An Thịnh (SANAKY Miền Bắc)
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ APPFACTORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ APPFACTORY
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMUS
9 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH An Ninh An toàn Thông tin CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH An Ninh An toàn Thông tin CMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH SECBRA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SECBRA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ INFOSYS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ INFOSYS VIỆT NAM
11 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại AETOTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại AETOTS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIFETEX
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên UMAXSOFT JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu UMAXSOFT JOINT STOCK COMPANY
5 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn DH Asset làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn DH Asset
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
30 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm