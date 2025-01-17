Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Toà nhà AD Building, Số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu

About us:

ICTS is a Vietnam-based software development boutique that focuses on cutting-edge technologies. We specialize in custom softwares for the companies who wish to optimize their productivity, to digitize their workflow or develop their e-commerce division. We also build mobile and web applications for SMBs (small and medium businesses) and Startups, helping them boost their revenues or visualize their idea into minimum viable and scalable products.

Now we are hiring a Middle Business Analyst to take part in our partner team.

What you will do:

Collect, assess, and analyze customer requirements for software projects. Contribute to the development of design documents and business analysis documentation for the project.

Assist in project planning, clearly defining the steps and resources needed for the project.

Collaborate closely with the Programming Team, Testing Team, and other relevant teams to ensure effective communication.

Monitor and evaluate the quality of the project's product, ensuring it meets customer criteria and requirements.

Coordinate with other project team members under the supervision of the direct manager and directly engage with overseas customers.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years working as a Business Analyst, ideally having experiences in SaaS products

Having knowledge of UI/UX

Experience in CRM/ERP systems

Experience using fundamental UI/UX design tools, User flows, DB diagrams, such as Figma, InVision, Sketch, Adobe XD...

Basic understanding of database structures and system integration.

Ability to write clear and detailed technical documents (SRS, BRD).

Experience in managing backlogs, tracking progress, and collaborating with development teams using Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Good communication skills and attention to detail

Working remotely or in hybrid mode, able to come to the office for client meetings.

Proficiency in English (4 skills)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly base salary: 15M to 35M/month for 160h/month

Flexible working hours and location depending on the project's situation

Working in an English-speaking environment regularly

A drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities

Snack and beverages always available in the office

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS

