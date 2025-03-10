Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 34 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 34 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
22 - 34 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 206A Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 22 - 34 Triệu

We are looking for a QA Engineer with expertise in Automation testing mobile/web applications.
What you will do:
Support project planning and estimating
Write and execute test scenarios to ensure acceptance criteria are met
Evaluate test results and accurately record defects
Help the team to understand the product business flow
Produce clear and concise testing documentation
Ensure quality standards and procedures are followed at all time
Foster knowledge sharing practices

Với Mức Lương 22 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you need:
1. Knowledge and experience
3++ years of experience in software testing, especially using automation framework such as Selenium
Experience with testing Enterprise software in Mobile - Web - Client/Server environment
Experience with HTTP and REST API’s testing
Good knowledge of SQL queries
Solid testing experiences in software testing techniques, test methodologies, test strategy, test approaches, Non-UI testing
Good knowledge of the software development process, especially the software testing process
Strong dedication to quality and a positive, collaborative attitude and approach to testing
Methodical and detail-oriented, with critical thinking and problem-solving ability
Experienced with story management and testing tools (e.g. Jira, Zephyr)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of Jenkin, CI/CD, Git, Linux Shell scripts
Performance & Security testing
Good spoken English is preferable
2. Soft skills
Ability to break down and estimate effort for complex projects
Written English is a must to communicate with US
Great communication and documentation skills
Great attention to detail
A commitment to learning and continuous self-improvement

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The Opportunity:
Become a key part of the core global team that architects and develops Jitsu’s logistics and operations systems, which orchestrate the delivery of millions of shipments per year
Drive innovation and performance improvements in our operations technologies (sortation, routing, fleet management, order management)
Drive improvements in our system architecture, performance, quality, and reliability
Contribute to team development standards, conventions, and processes
Collaborate with peers in product management, transportation, operations, and client success to develop new features and applications
Why Jitsu:
Attractive salary and benefits
Social insurance payment is based on the full salary after 2 months of working trial
Macbook pro + extra monitor + other devices needed
A lot of engagement activities: Happy team lunch, Monthly birthday party,...
Be part of a well-funded, fast-growing company tackling complex and relevant challenges
Working with silicon valley team mates
A lot of chances to learn about new technologies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 206A Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Trung Văn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-22-34-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job333644
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WAVEZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WAVEZ
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH phần mềm Twendee
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
25 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
25 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
20 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
25 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Tiên Phong TPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp - SohaGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp - SohaGame
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Essence Hanoi Hotel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu Essence Hanoi Hotel
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Lữ Hành Việt - Du lịch Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Lữ Hành Việt - Du lịch Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Vexere làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Vexere
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp y tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp y tế
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
Trên 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
Trên 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên EDUPIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu EDUPIA
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP - CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST (VINFAST SERVICE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP - CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST (VINFAST SERVICE)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm