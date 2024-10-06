Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 57 Quốc Lộ 13, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Reading & understanding project specifications, analyzing requirements. Implementing & testing software components. Troubleshooting technical issues. Working with tester to ensure deliveries to meet expected quality. Studying new innovative technologies to solve technical challenges.
Reading & understanding project specifications, analyzing requirements.
Implementing & testing software components.
Troubleshooting technical issues.
Working with tester to ensure deliveries to meet expected quality.
Studying new innovative technologies to solve technical challenges.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering. Experience 1+ years in .NET framework or .NET Core framework in Web Application Development Good at English. Self Management. Programming Languages: C Sharp (.NET or .NET Core), Javascript, HTML, CSS Deep Understanding in Object Oriented Programming. Eager to learn new technologies.
Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.
Experience 1+ years in .NET framework or .NET Core framework in Web Application Development
Good at English.
Self Management.
Programming Languages: C Sharp (.NET or .NET Core), Javascript, HTML, CSS
Deep Understanding in Object Oriented Programming.
Eager to learn new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly and comfortable working environment Opportunity to work directly with foreign customers. Opportunity to learn new technologies Team building & company trips at least once a year Premium healthcare insurance & Full-labor insurance (social, health, unemployed insurances) Bonuses at national Holidays as well as 13th & 14th month bonuses 12 days paid leave per year Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM from Monday to Friday. Competitive salary
Friendly and comfortable working environment
Opportunity to work directly with foreign customers.
Opportunity to learn new technologies
Team building & company trips at least once a year
Premium healthcare insurance & Full-labor insurance (social, health, unemployed insurances)
Bonuses at national Holidays as well as 13th & 14th month bonuses
12 days paid leave per year
Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM from Monday to Friday.
Competitive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà The Morning Star, 57 Quốc Lộ 13, Phường 26, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

