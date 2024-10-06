Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 57 Quốc Lộ 13, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Reading & understanding project specifications, analyzing requirements.

Implementing & testing software components.

Troubleshooting technical issues.

Working with tester to ensure deliveries to meet expected quality.

Studying new innovative technologies to solve technical challenges.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.

Experience 1+ years in .NET framework or .NET Core framework in Web Application Development

Good at English.

Self Management.

Programming Languages: C Sharp (.NET or .NET Core), Javascript, HTML, CSS

Deep Understanding in Object Oriented Programming.

Eager to learn new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly and comfortable working environment

Opportunity to work directly with foreign customers.

Opportunity to learn new technologies

Team building & company trips at least once a year

Premium healthcare insurance & Full-labor insurance (social, health, unemployed insurances)

Bonuses at national Holidays as well as 13th & 14th month bonuses

12 days paid leave per year

Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

Competitive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.