Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 57 Quốc Lộ 13, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Reading & understanding project specifications, analyzing requirements.
Implementing & testing software components.
Troubleshooting technical issues.
Working with tester to ensure deliveries to meet expected quality.
Studying new innovative technologies to solve technical challenges.
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering.
Experience 1+ years in .NET framework or .NET Core framework in Web Application Development
Good at English.
Self Management.
Programming Languages: C Sharp (.NET or .NET Core), Javascript, HTML, CSS
Deep Understanding in Object Oriented Programming.
Eager to learn new technologies.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Friendly and comfortable working environment
Opportunity to work directly with foreign customers.
Opportunity to learn new technologies
Team building & company trips at least once a year
Premium healthcare insurance & Full-labor insurance (social, health, unemployed insurances)
Bonuses at national Holidays as well as 13th & 14th month bonuses
12 days paid leave per year
Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM from Monday to Friday.
Competitive salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ECR VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
