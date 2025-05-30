Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại GTE Localize ., JSC
- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, Tòa nhà Mipec Tower, 229 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội
GTE Localize is looking for a Procurement Staff (Vendor Coordinator) in Translation & Localization Industry to join our expanding team. Details are as follow:
Procurement Staff (Vendor Coordinator)
Translation & Localization Industry
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Recruit qualified freelance translators of different language combinations for translation & localization projects.
• Negotiating rates per word and discounts according to project volume and budgets.
• Maintaining the database and relationship with existing freelance translators.
• Other vendor management tasks as required.
BENEFITS:
• Compensation package (Base salary + Bonus)
• 13th month salary, Oversea trip, Bao Viet healthcare insurance.
• Year-end bonus as per company’s policy.
• Annual health check
• 12-16 annual leave days; 10 days of paid sick & carer’s leave
• Professional training, opportunity of knowledge and skill development.
• Stable job, promising career path in a quickly growing team.
• Bonding activities and fresh fruits everyday
