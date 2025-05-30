Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GTE Localize is looking for a Procurement Staff (Vendor Coordinator) in Translation & Localization Industry to join our expanding team. Details are as follow:

Procurement Staff (Vendor Coordinator)

Translation & Localization Industry

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Recruit qualified freelance translators of different language combinations for translation & localization projects.

• Negotiating rates per word and discounts according to project volume and budgets.

• Maintaining the database and relationship with existing freelance translators.

• Other vendor management tasks as required.

BENEFITS:

• Compensation package (Base salary + Bonus)

• 13th month salary, Oversea trip, Bao Viet healthcare insurance.

• Year-end bonus as per company’s policy.

• Annual health check

• 12-16 annual leave days; 10 days of paid sick & carer’s leave

• Professional training, opportunity of knowledge and skill development.

• Stable job, promising career path in a quickly growing team.

• Bonding activities and fresh fruits everyday