Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI CUBESHIP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2000 - 3000 Triệu

1. Lead and Oversee Sales Activities:

• Strategically assign and manage potential client lists for the sales team while seeking out new business opportunities.

• Track and analyze daily, weekly, and monthly sales performance.

• Coach, train, and develop the team’s skills, empowering their professional growth.

2. Drive Sales Excellence:

• Report weekly and monthly sales results to the Board of Directors.

• Break down company sales targets into actionable weekly and monthly goals.

• Identify and implement corrective actions if sales targets are not achieved.

• Craft strategic action plans to meet and exceed profit objectives.

• Inspire, motivate, and lead the sales team to achieve outstanding results.

3. Mentor, Guide, and Supervise:

• Provide consistent motivation and guidance to help the team surpass expectations.

• Monitor individual and team performance, offering solutions to improve outcomes.

• Act as a mentor, ensuring alignment with the company’s vision and goals.

4. Enhance Processes and Improve Quality:

• Identify and propose solutions for service and process challenges.

• Advocate for continuous improvements to enhance service quality and reduce inefficiencies.