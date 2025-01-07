Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI CUBESHIP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2000 - 3000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI CUBESHIP VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: ZEN PLAZA, Nguyễn Trãi, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 2000 - 3000 Triệu
1. Lead and Oversee Sales Activities:
• Strategically assign and manage potential client lists for the sales team while seeking out new business opportunities.
• Track and analyze daily, weekly, and monthly sales performance.
• Coach, train, and develop the team’s skills, empowering their professional growth.
2. Drive Sales Excellence:
• Report weekly and monthly sales results to the Board of Directors.
• Break down company sales targets into actionable weekly and monthly goals.
• Identify and implement corrective actions if sales targets are not achieved.
• Craft strategic action plans to meet and exceed profit objectives.
• Inspire, motivate, and lead the sales team to achieve outstanding results.
3. Mentor, Guide, and Supervise:
• Provide consistent motivation and guidance to help the team surpass expectations.
• Monitor individual and team performance, offering solutions to improve outcomes.
• Act as a mentor, ensuring alignment with the company’s vision and goals.
4. Enhance Processes and Improve Quality:
• Identify and propose solutions for service and process challenges.
• Advocate for continuous improvements to enhance service quality and reduce inefficiencies.
Với Mức Lương 2000 - 3000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI CUBESHIP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI CUBESHIP VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
