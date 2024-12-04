Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Performing day to day operational activities in customer service

Giving excellent services to customers

Receive and respond to all incoming inquiries by: phone, email, Facebook, chat, other as needed.

Open for ideas and innovative solutions to enhance team productivities

At least 1 year of experiences in Customer Service or Call Center

Have experience working in traveling, hotel industry is a plus

Good at English both written and spoken.

Good communication skills and problem-solving skills

Willing to work on the weekend, national holidays, overtime if needed

Willing to work under shifting mode (Night shift including, 3-4 days/month)

Able to adapt to dynamic company culture and fast-paced working environment

Able to work under pressure and in a large team

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review.

13th month salary, all benefits according to Labor Law.

Performance bonus when applicable.

Annual leave days per year + public holidays with unused days rolled over to next year.

Annual company trip.

Monthly events, Team outings, company parties, and other exciting events every quarter.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

