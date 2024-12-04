Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Mức lương
9 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

Performing day to day operational activities in customer service
Giving excellent services to customers
Receive and respond to all incoming inquiries by: phone, email, Facebook, chat, other as needed.
Open for ideas and innovative solutions to enhance team productivities

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experiences in Customer Service or Call Center
Have experience working in traveling, hotel industry is a plus
Good at English both written and spoken.
Good communication skills and problem-solving skills
Willing to work on the weekend, national holidays, overtime if needed
Willing to work under shifting mode (Night shift including, 3-4 days/month)
Able to adapt to dynamic company culture and fast-paced working environment
Able to work under pressure and in a large team

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review.
13th month salary, all benefits according to Labor Law.
Performance bonus when applicable.
Annual leave days per year + public holidays with unused days rolled over to next year.
Annual company trip.
Monthly events, Team outings, company parties, and other exciting events every quarter.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Quận Tân bình , TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

