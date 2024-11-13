Tuyển Nhân Viên Đặt Phòng Khách Sạn thu nhập 8 - 11 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Nhân Viên Đặt Phòng Khách Sạn thu nhập 8 - 11 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Making hotel bookings and replying to customers on the system;
Controlling room rate, allotment, promotion, blackout date;
Contacting and cooperating with other departments to arrange other services (if any);
Following up and processing payments;
Having the responsibility to resolve arising problems;
Answering questions from customers.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, majoring in Restaurant and Hospitality Management or related major.
Having from 1 year of experience in reservation or related fields;
Good at English;
Good at computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
Well negotiation, teamwork, time management;
Love traveling, proactive, willing to learn to contribute to the development of the company.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance according to Vietnam Law (on total contract salary)
Uniform
Company Trip
Medical Insurance
Salary Increase and Promotion (once a year)
New Year bonus, Tet bonus, 13th Salary, Sep Bonus
Business trip Allowance
Japanese Allowance (if any)
Other allowances as Company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lửng 01, Tầng Lửng, Tòa nhà Trung tâm tài chính Bảo Việt, số 233 Đồng Khởi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-dat-phong-khach-san-thu-nhap-8-11-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job247327
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Giám Sát Ca thu nhập 7 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Giám Sát Ca thu nhập 7 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM FUGI
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM FUGI
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BC CONCEPT
Tuyển Chef thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BC CONCEPT
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm W.I.N Career
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Trên 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
W.I.N Career
Hạn nộp: 08/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Golf Artexport Tam Nông
Tuyển F&B Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Phú Thọ
Công ty TNHH Golf Artexport Tam Nông
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Phú Thọ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LUX CRUISES GROUP CO., LTD
Tuyển Sales Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
LUX CRUISES GROUP CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ ChefDzung
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ ChefDzung
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BÁNH NGỌT CJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cửa Hàng Trưởng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH BÁNH NGỌT CJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty thời trang J-P
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty thời trang J-P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty thời trang J-P
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Giám Sát Ca thu nhập 7 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Tuyển Giám Sát Ca thu nhập 7 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THỰC PHẨM VÀ GIẢI KHÁT VIỆT NAM (VFBS)
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM FUGI
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM FUGI
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BC CONCEPT
Tuyển Chef thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BC CONCEPT
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm W.I.N Career
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Trên 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
W.I.N Career
Hạn nộp: 08/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Golf Artexport Tam Nông
Tuyển F&B Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Phú Thọ
Công ty TNHH Golf Artexport Tam Nông
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Phú Thọ Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LUX CRUISES GROUP CO., LTD
Tuyển Sales Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
LUX CRUISES GROUP CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ ChefDzung
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ ChefDzung
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BÁNH NGỌT CJ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cửa Hàng Trưởng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH BÁNH NGỌT CJ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất