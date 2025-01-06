Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To be responsible on business development the Company's business in Vietnam
Prepares sales related tasks with established company guidelines, follow up & attend to key customers
To develop new dealers
To monitor dealers‘ performance and support in any presale, after sales related enquiries
Assists in development of advertising campaigns and any other promotions
Other duties may be assigned to the incumbent according to business and Company needs
Min 3 years of relevant experience in industrial sales
Min a bachelor degree
Preferable to have prior working experience in managing a Technical Sales / Marketing network in Vietnam
Proven negotiation skills at senior level
Able to converse in English and Mandarin
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Willing to travel
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Min 3 years of relevant experience in industrial sales
Min a bachelor degree
Preferable to have prior working experience in managing a Technical Sales / Marketing network in Vietnam
Proven negotiation skills at senior level
Able to converse in English and Mandarin
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Willing to travel

Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng lửng chung cư Thủy Lợi 4, 205 Nguyễn Xí - Phường 26 - Quận Bình Thạnh - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job275731
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ SẢN XUẤT TRÀNG TIỀN PLAZA TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ SẢN XUẤT TRÀNG TIỀN PLAZA TẠI HÀ NỘI
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI AAA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI AAA VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÔI TRƯỜNG VÀ THIẾT BỊ GIÁO DỤC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÔI TRƯỜNG VÀ THIẾT BỊ GIÁO DỤC VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH COCO SOLAR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH COCO SOLAR VIỆT NAM
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GỐM SỨ THANH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GỐM SỨ THANH DƯƠNG
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANMEDIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANMEDIC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Uni Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Uni Việt
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT TIÊU ĐIỂM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT TIÊU ĐIỂM
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KIM PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KIM PHÁT
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TIẾT KIỆM NĂNG LƯỢNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TIẾT KIỆM NĂNG LƯỢNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN
10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LAKESIDE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LAKESIDE VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM
10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ RESMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ RESMART
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TKS GROUP
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Phúc Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Phúc Bình
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ DIGINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ DIGINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI CƠ KHÍ VIỆT NHẬT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI CƠ KHÍ VIỆT NHẬT
15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần MISA Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần MISA Pro Company
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MÁY ĐÔNG DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MÁY ĐÔNG DƯƠNG
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SARA QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SARA QUỐC TẾ
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHƯƠNG VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHƯƠNG VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Văn phòng đại diện Jack Technology CO., LTD tại thành phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Văn phòng đại diện Jack Technology CO., LTD tại thành phố Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Unica làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Unica
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ VConnex làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ VConnex
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm