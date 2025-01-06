Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

To be responsible on business development the Company's business in Vietnam

Prepares sales related tasks with established company guidelines, follow up & attend to key customers

To develop new dealers

To monitor dealers‘ performance and support in any presale, after sales related enquiries

Assists in development of advertising campaigns and any other promotions

Other duties may be assigned to the incumbent according to business and Company needs

Min 3 years of relevant experience in industrial sales

Min a bachelor degree

Preferable to have prior working experience in managing a Technical Sales / Marketing network in Vietnam

Proven negotiation skills at senior level

Able to converse in English and Mandarin

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Willing to travel

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội