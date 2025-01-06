Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
To be responsible on business development the Company's business in Vietnam
Prepares sales related tasks with established company guidelines, follow up & attend to key customers
To develop new dealers
To monitor dealers‘ performance and support in any presale, after sales related enquiries
Assists in development of advertising campaigns and any other promotions
Other duties may be assigned to the incumbent according to business and Company needs
Min 3 years of relevant experience in industrial sales
Min a bachelor degree
Preferable to have prior working experience in managing a Technical Sales / Marketing network in Vietnam
Proven negotiation skills at senior level
Able to converse in English and Mandarin
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Willing to travel
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
