Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Work closely with software engineers to build the optimal infrastructure for the software development and efficient service operations

Work closely with QA and Operation team to make ensure stability of all production services

Consult system architecture solutions and support internal/external clients.

Investigate and resolve service incidents

Build & maintain CI/CD workflows, make sure fast and safe delivery all applications

Set up metrics & log mechanisms

Monitor system health and service status with appropriate alert configuration.

Ensure that the systems are built with reliable and secure

Our current tech stack:

ReactJs, JavaScript, NodeJS, Java, Python

Micro Service

Machine Learning Stack: GPU, Cuda, Torch, Tensorflow

Kubernetes, Docker, Helm

Postgres, Mongodb, Redis

VMWare/OpenStack (on-premise), Azure

Deep knowledge of common Linux systems

Familiar with Kubernetes, Docker

CI/CD tools: Gitlab-CI, Jenkins, Groovy pipeline

Experience build HA system and services

Knowledge of system monitoring tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Zabbix, Splunk, ELK stack, OSSECC

Knowledge of common system architecture and networking concepts

Being able to communicate in English

Fast and efficient troubleshooting of service issues

Nice to have

Experience working with high-traffic systems

Experience in automation and testing via scripting & programming languages (python, bash, groovy)

Conduct load tests and security scans on systems to generate reports and recommendations.

A team player who can also work independently with minimal supervision

