Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work closely with software engineers to build the optimal infrastructure for the software development and efficient service operations
Work closely with QA and Operation team to make ensure stability of all production services
Consult system architecture solutions and support internal/external clients.
Investigate and resolve service incidents
Build & maintain CI/CD workflows, make sure fast and safe delivery all applications
Set up metrics & log mechanisms
Monitor system health and service status with appropriate alert configuration.
Ensure that the systems are built with reliable and secure
Our current tech stack:
ReactJs, JavaScript, NodeJS, Java, Python
Micro Service
Machine Learning Stack: GPU, Cuda, Torch, Tensorflow
Kubernetes, Docker, Helm
Postgres, Mongodb, Redis
VMWare/OpenStack (on-premise), Azure
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Familiar with Kubernetes, Docker
CI/CD tools: Gitlab-CI, Jenkins, Groovy pipeline
Experience build HA system and services
Knowledge of system monitoring tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Zabbix, Splunk, ELK stack, OSSECC
Knowledge of common system architecture and networking concepts
Being able to communicate in English
Fast and efficient troubleshooting of service issues
Nice to have
Experience working with high-traffic systems
Experience in automation and testing via scripting & programming languages (python, bash, groovy)
Conduct load tests and security scans on systems to generate reports and recommendations.
A team player who can also work independently with minimal supervision
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
