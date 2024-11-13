Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 23H1 đường 40 Tân Quy Đông,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify and develop new business opportunities within the hospitality industry.
Manage the entire sales cycle, from lead generation to closing deals.
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients.
Gain a deep understanding of our hospitality solutions, including Oracle Opera, MICROS Simphony, and other related products. - Bonus
Present and demonstrate our solutions to potential clients, highlighting the benefits and value proposition.
Negotiate contracts and pricing to achieve optimal outcomes.
Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities.
Prepare and submit regular sales reports and forecasts.
Frequent travel within Vietnam to meet with clients and attend industry events.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

About you:
You want a career focusing in technical-solution sales with specialization in hospitality
You are willing to learn the ins and outs of the hospitality industry, including but not limited to hotel operations such as front-office, back-office, F&B; revenue / cost centers of hotels; hospitality digitalization trend; etc. Essentially anything it takes to provide hotel owners the most comprehensive solution suite.
You are proactive and will thrive in a fast-paced, nascent team with a lot of freedom to innovate and iterate. You can follow rules but know when to circumvent them when situations demand.
You require little to no hand over hand guidance: you are able to learn on your own and bring alternative solutions to the table
Required:
Experienced in sales, preferably in the hospitality industry.
Strong understanding of the hospitality industry and its challenges.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Strong negotiation and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in English.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and commission structure (negotiable)
Comprehensive benefits package. (Laptop, Travel and Expense Fees, etc.)
A dynamic and supportive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 128 đường 40, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

