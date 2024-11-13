Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Thông Tin Phúc An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 23H1 đường 40 Tân Quy Đông,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Identify and develop new business opportunities within the hospitality industry.

Manage the entire sales cycle, from lead generation to closing deals.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients.

Gain a deep understanding of our hospitality solutions, including Oracle Opera, MICROS Simphony, and other related products. - Bonus

Present and demonstrate our solutions to potential clients, highlighting the benefits and value proposition.

Negotiate contracts and pricing to achieve optimal outcomes.

Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities.

Prepare and submit regular sales reports and forecasts.

Frequent travel within Vietnam to meet with clients and attend industry events.

About you:

You want a career focusing in technical-solution sales with specialization in hospitality

You are willing to learn the ins and outs of the hospitality industry, including but not limited to hotel operations such as front-office, back-office, F&B; revenue / cost centers of hotels; hospitality digitalization trend; etc. Essentially anything it takes to provide hotel owners the most comprehensive solution suite.

You are proactive and will thrive in a fast-paced, nascent team with a lot of freedom to innovate and iterate. You can follow rules but know when to circumvent them when situations demand.

You require little to no hand over hand guidance: you are able to learn on your own and bring alternative solutions to the table

Required:

Experienced in sales, preferably in the hospitality industry.

Strong understanding of the hospitality industry and its challenges.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Strong negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in English.

Competitive salary and commission structure (negotiable)

Comprehensive benefits package. (Laptop, Travel and Expense Fees, etc.)

A dynamic and supportive work environment.

