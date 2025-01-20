Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

• Conduct market research to identify trends and opportunities in the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture sectors.

• Analyze and evaluate market data to support strategic decision-making.

• Develop and implement effective marketing strategies tailored to Greenfeed's objectives.

• Utilize marketing tools and software efficiently to enhance campaigns.

• Create compelling advertisements and promotional materials to boost brand awareness.

• Collaborate with internal teams to align marketing initiatives with overall business goals.

• Communicate effectively with stakeholders to gather insights and feedback.

• Monitor and report on the performance of marketing campaigns for continuous improvement.

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in marketing or a related field.

• Strong understanding of market analysis and strategy development.

• Experience in digital marketing tools and platforms.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to work collaboratively within a team.

• Creative mindset with a passion for innovation.

• Familiarity with the livestock and feed industry is a plus.

• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field preferred.

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Health insurance and wellness programs.

Opportunities for professional development and training.

Supportive work environment with a strong focus on teamwork.

Work-life balance initiatives.

