Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam

Mức lương
16 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An:

- /

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 16 - 23 Triệu

• Conduct market research to identify trends and opportunities in the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture sectors.
• Analyze and evaluate market data to support strategic decision-making.
• Develop and implement effective marketing strategies tailored to Greenfeed's objectives.
• Utilize marketing tools and software efficiently to enhance campaigns.
• Create compelling advertisements and promotional materials to boost brand awareness.
• Collaborate with internal teams to align marketing initiatives with overall business goals.
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders to gather insights and feedback.
• Monitor and report on the performance of marketing campaigns for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in marketing or a related field.
• Strong understanding of market analysis and strategy development.
• Experience in digital marketing tools and platforms.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
• Creative mindset with a passion for innovation.
• Familiarity with the livestock and feed industry is a plus.
• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field preferred.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Health insurance and wellness programs.
Opportunities for professional development and training.
Supportive work environment with a strong focus on teamwork.
Work-life balance initiatives.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam

Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Xã Nhựt Chánh, huyện Bến Lức, tỉnh Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

