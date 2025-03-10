Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần M Village làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 16 Trương Định,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

Develop and implement strategies for MV More membership program growth.

Ensure membership programs are effectively promoted across all hotel channels.

Build and manage customer databases.

Analyze customer behavior and need to optimize program offerings.

Identify and establish relationships with potential partners.

Develop partnership programs that enhance brand value.

Manage and maintain relationships with existing partners.

Evaluate partnership program effectiveness.

Manage website content and imagery.

Collaborate with Performance Media & Communication Manager to develop creative advertisements.

Execute email marketing and e-communication campaigns.

Ensure timely promotion of new programs.

Build and execute customer acquisition strategies.

Increase customer engagement rates across platforms (Web/App/EDM/Ads).

Develop attractive member benefits and privileges.

Monitor and report KPIs on membership growth.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or related fields.

2-3 years of experience in loyalty program management, partnership development, previous experience in the hospitality industry is a plus.

Understanding of CRM and customer database management.

Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Fluently in English written & verbal communication.

Have personal laptop.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

13th-month salary.

Annual Leave: 12 days.

Employee discount.

Provide budget for Laptop purchasing.

Social insurance: in accordance with the Social Insurance Law and Premium Health insurance.

Other allowance (Team bonding, birthday, marriage,...).

Annual Performance Review.

Working in a dynamic and professional environment.

