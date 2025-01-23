Tuyển Product Marketing Innovature Consulting Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 990 - 1,193 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Innovature Consulting Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, HCM
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Assistant Accounting Service Manager to support our accounting service team in delivering accurate, timely, and high-quality financial services. This role is ideal for someone passionate about fostering team success, ensuring smooth daily operations, and addressing client needs with professionalism and efficiency.
Assistant Accounting Service Manager
Working hours: 9PM – 6AM (Mon – Fri). This position requires direct client interaction within the US, with working hours aligned to US time zone from. Flexibility and hybrid work options are available.
Working location: 9th Floor, Ree Tower, 9 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC
3. Responsibilities:
a. Team Support and Coordination
- Assist in supervising and mentoring the accounting service team.
- Coordinate team schedules to ensure adequate coverage and adherence to client deliverables and deadlines.
- Provide input on training plans to help team members improve technical skills and productivity in accounting tasks.
- Act as a back-up for team members during staff turnover or high-demand periods.
b. Accounting Service Operations
- Ensure smooth daily operations, adhering to established accounting policies and procedures.
