Tuyển Product Marketing Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- To process and manage admissions applications according to school’s admission policies

- To consult suitable finance package for parents

- To consult study abroad for students

- To process paperwork for accepted students

- To update and maintain a database of students’ information, including emergency contacts

- To assist in recruiting new students by supporting promotional events and campus tours

- To manage the reenrolment and withdrawal process of students as well as admission waitlist

- To examine the current admission process and recommend changes when necessary

- To calculate tuition fees and other fees (via school system) and ensure correct fees are charged and deposits paid/refunded

- To prepare the schedule for collection of fees and liaise with the Accounting Department to ensure accurate and timely billing of tuition and fees.

- To manage all parent liaison regarding admission and fees