Tuyển Product Marketing Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- To process and manage admissions applications according to school’s admission policies
- To consult suitable finance package for parents
- To consult study abroad for students
- To process paperwork for accepted students
- To update and maintain a database of students’ information, including emergency contacts
- To assist in recruiting new students by supporting promotional events and campus tours
- To manage the reenrolment and withdrawal process of students as well as admission waitlist
- To examine the current admission process and recommend changes when necessary
- To calculate tuition fees and other fees (via school system) and ensure correct fees are charged and deposits paid/refunded
- To prepare the schedule for collection of fees and liaise with the Accounting Department to ensure accurate and timely billing of tuition and fees.
- To manage all parent liaison regarding admission and fees
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Working experience in admission and finance in a school setting
Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
