Tuyển Product Marketing Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 5 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- To process and manage admissions applications according to school’s admission policies
- To consult suitable finance package for parents
- To consult study abroad for students
- To process paperwork for accepted students
- To update and maintain a database of students’ information, including emergency contacts
- To assist in recruiting new students by supporting promotional events and campus tours
- To manage the reenrolment and withdrawal process of students as well as admission waitlist
- To examine the current admission process and recommend changes when necessary
- To calculate tuition fees and other fees (via school system) and ensure correct fees are charged and deposits paid/refunded
- To prepare the schedule for collection of fees and liaise with the Accounting Department to ensure accurate and timely billing of tuition and fees.
- To manage all parent liaison regarding admission and fees

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- A Bachelor\'s degree is preferred, ideally in Banking and Finance or a related field
- Working experience in admission and finance in a school setting

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Scotch Australian Grammar School (AGS)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5 Trương Quốc Dung, phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

