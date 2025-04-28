Tuyển Product Marketing Eurofins Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Research & Development (R&D) Manager is primarily responsible for supporting and advancing the efficient, productive environment for projects in the R&D department including method/assay development and validation projects, maintaining design control and review process (as applicable) and managing R&D staffs within the department.

General duties

- Provide leadership and/or technical guidance/oversight for R&D projects.

- Maintain and enhance R&D laboratory resources (facilities, equipment, and reagents)

- Work closely and effectively with the customers to ensure that assigned projects are progressing and milestones/timelines are achieved pursuant to company and department goals

- Develop overall project plans, to include project timelines, resources and personnel to ensure that products are successfully ushered through the product development lifecycle process

- Contribute to the success of cross-functional teams (R&D, Marketing and Sales, Lab, QA and Regulatory compliance, Manufacturing and Information systems)

- Inform key stakeholders of status, issues, problems, and proposed solution as appropriate

- Ensure central access to key project documents, presentations and assessments

- Prepare and update SOPs to define and implement the process of design control, and product development aligned with internal and external customer needs

- Work closely and effectively with Lab Managers to prioritize use of laboratory equipment and facilities for maximum productivity and efficiency