Tuyển Product Marketing Eurofins Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Eurofins Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Hi
- Tech Park • Lot E2b
- 3, Street D6, Tan Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Research & Development (R&D) Manager is primarily responsible for supporting and advancing the efficient, productive environment for projects in the R&D department including method/assay development and validation projects, maintaining design control and review process (as applicable) and managing R&D staffs within the department.
General duties
- Provide leadership and/or technical guidance/oversight for R&D projects.
- Maintain and enhance R&D laboratory resources (facilities, equipment, and reagents)
- Work closely and effectively with the customers to ensure that assigned projects are progressing and milestones/timelines are achieved pursuant to company and department goals
- Develop overall project plans, to include project timelines, resources and personnel to ensure that products are successfully ushered through the product development lifecycle process
- Contribute to the success of cross-functional teams (R&D, Marketing and Sales, Lab, QA and Regulatory compliance, Manufacturing and Information systems)
- Inform key stakeholders of status, issues, problems, and proposed solution as appropriate
- Ensure central access to key project documents, presentations and assessments
- Prepare and update SOPs to define and implement the process of design control, and product development aligned with internal and external customer needs
- Work closely and effectively with Lab Managers to prioritize use of laboratory equipment and facilities for maximum productivity and efficiency
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Eurofins Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Eurofins Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
