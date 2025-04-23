Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Finhelp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 650 USD

Mức lương 500 - 650 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, 87 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 650 USD

Number of positions: 2

Start Date: asap

Working time: 5:30AM-2:30PM (Monday to Friday) and a haft day Saturday 6AM-10AM (if needed)

Location: Sala, D2, HCMC

Our mortgage broking network is seeking a Finance Supporter assistant with strong Finance experience or Accountant experience and great English to help our broker with processes loan applications, customer servicing collecting loan documents and liaising with lenders via phone calls and email.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 650 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job requirements

To succeed in this role, you must have:

- Excellent English skill verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills is a MUST.

- Excellent attention to detail is a MUST.

- A finance background or accountant background is preferred.

- A genuine interest in people with a desire to learn and build effective relationships with clients and colleagues.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Finhelp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Finhelp

