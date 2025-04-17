Tuyển Product Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for system and process evaluation, assessing needs for standard operating procedures, improvement and documentation of all processes.

• Oversee new and ongoing IT projects and provide guidance to Infrastructure and Security teams in their daily operations.

• Develop and report to leadership on team priorities, time management, team metrics, and allocation of resources including quality commitments around SLA, Security, Compliance and Capacity planning.

• Manage and evaluate Infrastructure and Security team, and providing and monitoring development opportunities and performance management for team members including engagement and training opportunities.

• Lead vendor/product license and business solutions which include Microsoft products, Disaster Recovery and System Continuity

• Other duties as assigned.