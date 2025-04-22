Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Level 2, 218 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.

Terms: Perm (2 months’ probation)

Salary/rate: Negotiable

Requirements: Travelling to various factories

About us: My Source Global is a sourcing and trading company. We provide exceptional product and factory sourcing, product development, quality control, distribution and manufacturing control across South-East Asia since 2009.

Overview the role:

• Managing a team of Sourcing Specialist.

• Create positive relationship among staffs to ensure to get good productivity and maintain the highest working morale in company.

• Understand the production technique, product characteristics, quality standards of the company.

• Sourcing and negotiating contracts with suppliers, including costs and terms of supply, service, lead time and quality, docs related categories sourcing

• Conducting market research, as well as creating cost estimates and forecasts.

• Maintaining strategic sourcing relationships and developing strong partnerships.