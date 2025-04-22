Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, 218 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Level 2, 218 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.
Location:
Terms: Perm (2 months' probation)
Terms:
Salary/rate: Negotiable
Salary/rate:
Requirements: Travelling to various factories
Requirements:
About us: My Source Global is a sourcing and trading company. We provide exceptional product and factory sourcing, product development, quality control, distribution and manufacturing control across South-East Asia since 2009.
About us:
Overview the role:
• Managing a team of Sourcing Specialist.
• Create positive relationship among staffs to ensure to get good productivity and maintain the highest working morale in company.
• Understand the production technique, product characteristics, quality standards of the company.
• Sourcing and negotiating contracts with suppliers, including costs and terms of supply, service, lead time and quality, docs related categories sourcing
• Conducting market research, as well as creating cost estimates and forecasts.
• Maintaining strategic sourcing relationships and developing strong partnerships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited

Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 2, 218 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

