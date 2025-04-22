Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH MS Asia Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, 218 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Location: Level 2, 218 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.
Terms: Perm (2 months’ probation)
Salary/rate: Negotiable
Requirements: Travelling to various factories
About us: My Source Global is a sourcing and trading company. We provide exceptional product and factory sourcing, product development, quality control, distribution and manufacturing control across South-East Asia since 2009.
Overview the role:
• Managing a team of Sourcing Specialist.
• Create positive relationship among staffs to ensure to get good productivity and maintain the highest working morale in company.
• Understand the production technique, product characteristics, quality standards of the company.
• Sourcing and negotiating contracts with suppliers, including costs and terms of supply, service, lead time and quality, docs related categories sourcing
• Conducting market research, as well as creating cost estimates and forecasts.
• Maintaining strategic sourcing relationships and developing strong partnerships.
