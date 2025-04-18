Tuyển Product Marketing Deloitte Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work you’ll do

• Have a good working knowledge of Vietnamese market trends and their potential applicability to certain type of clients

• Understand the accounting, tax and commercial issues influencing Vietnamese tax and business

• Identify leads of through existing relationships and exhibits the ability to generate services through these contacts

• Identify areas of engagement efficiency improvement

• Demonstrate flexibility and exhibit good business sense, persistence, and determination

• Communicate decisions and performance expectations clearly and keep team members well informed

• Provide timely guidance and direct feedback and mentorship that contribute to the ongoing development of the staff

• Lead and connect multiple teams on various client engagements in providing services and developing other

• Work and report directly to Tax Directors/Partners not only on client-related issues but also on various administration issues and supporting business development initiatives for the Tax Function

• Acting as a mentor/counsellor for a group of staff