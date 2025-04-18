Tuyển Product Marketing Deloitte Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Deloitte Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 15th Floor, Vinaconex Tower, 34 Lang Ha, Dong Da, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work you’ll do
• Have a good working knowledge of Vietnamese market trends and their potential applicability to certain type of clients
• Understand the accounting, tax and commercial issues influencing Vietnamese tax and business
• Identify leads of through existing relationships and exhibits the ability to generate services through these contacts
• Identify areas of engagement efficiency improvement
• Demonstrate flexibility and exhibit good business sense, persistence, and determination
• Communicate decisions and performance expectations clearly and keep team members well informed
• Provide timely guidance and direct feedback and mentorship that contribute to the ongoing development of the staff
• Lead and connect multiple teams on various client engagements in providing services and developing other
• Work and report directly to Tax Directors/Partners not only on client-related issues but also on various administration issues and supporting business development initiatives for the Tax Function
• Acting as a mentor/counsellor for a group of staff
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University degree majoring in tax, accounting, finance or related fields
• Must have professional qualifications such as ACCA, CA or CPA or currently undertaking such qualifications
Tại Deloitte Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deloitte Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI