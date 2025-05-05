Tuyển Product Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Overview:

The Assistant Finance Manager is responsible for preparation of financial and management reports (including monthly result, monthly forecast and annual budget), and provide analysis that facilitate management to drive business growth. This role involves managing monthly closings, cash flow, compliance, reporting, and strategic financial insights to support management decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

Financial Accounting & Reporting and Compliance

● Preparation of monthly closing of financial accounts and financial analysis

● Support daily accounting operations and cash flow management when needed

● Drive and improve the current closing process.

● Ensure efficient and accurate monthly management reporting within established timelines and standards.

● Conduct thorough financial analysis and provide management reports to aid decision-making. Deep dive into driver causing variance between actual and budget/forecast.

● Develop and maintain an effective internal control system; evaluate business processes for improvement opportunities.

● Maintain CAPEX budgetary controls and inventory stock levels.