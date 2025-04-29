Tuyển Product Marketing HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD

Job Purpose:

- Manage and responsible for his/her own assigned portfolio. Closely work the RM Support to ensure customer’s smooth transactions/ requests

- Maintain regular contact / dialogue with Products Partners / Global Relationship Team (GRM/GRB) to explore all potential business opportunities

- Growing and managing the portfolios of Wholesale Banking borrowing and high value non-borrowing customers in Vietnam.

- Deepening existing relationships and monitoring the credit risk associated with the portfolio, within the operating and strategic plans and in accordance with credit guidelines.

- Be the First Line of Defend to protect the bank from any Financial Crime Risk, escalate all potential risks / unusual activities to the management

- Client-oriented professional to pro-actively manage a complex portfolio of clients, becoming a trusted advisor to lead strategic dialogues with clients at a portfolio level through the understanding of specific business requirementsand delivering creative and flexible customer solutions.

- Maximize customer satisfaction through exceptional customer service, providing information about products and services that suit and fulfill customers\' needs.

- Adhere to the consistent application of Group policy and adherence to regulatory, financial, and legal standards to minimise business and reputational risks