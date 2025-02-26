Tuyển Product Marketing Toyota Financial Services Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Toyota Financial Services Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Centre
- Tower 2, No.67 Le Loi St., Ben Nghe Ward, Dist.1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Credit Risk Management:
- Support to design, develop and implement credit rules on the system to enhance risk assessment and decision-making processes.
- Collaborate with IT and relevant departments to ensure the seamless integration of credit rules across the entire lending flow.
- Ensure credit rules align with internal policies, regulatory requirements, and industry best practices.
- Participate in system testing and validation of newly implemented or modified credit rules to ensure accuracy and effectiveness.
2. Operational Risk Management:
- Assist in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating operational risks within the organization.
- Support the development and execution of operational risk assessments and control frameworks.
- Investigate risk incidents, propose corrective actions, and track resolution progress.
3. Policy & Procedure (P&P) Management:
- Prepare, review, and update company policies and procedures (P&P) related to credit risk and operational risk.
- Ensure policies comply with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal controls.
- Coordinate with relevant stakeholders to implement policy changes and enhance risk management practices.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Toyota Financial Services Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Toyota Financial Services Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI