Tuyển Product Marketing Toyota Financial Services Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Credit Risk Management:

- Support to design, develop and implement credit rules on the system to enhance risk assessment and decision-making processes.

- Collaborate with IT and relevant departments to ensure the seamless integration of credit rules across the entire lending flow.

- Ensure credit rules align with internal policies, regulatory requirements, and industry best practices.

- Participate in system testing and validation of newly implemented or modified credit rules to ensure accuracy and effectiveness.

2. Operational Risk Management:

- Assist in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating operational risks within the organization.

- Support the development and execution of operational risk assessments and control frameworks.

- Investigate risk incidents, propose corrective actions, and track resolution progress.

3. Policy & Procedure (P&P) Management:

- Prepare, review, and update company policies and procedures (P&P) related to credit risk and operational risk.

- Ensure policies comply with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal controls.

- Coordinate with relevant stakeholders to implement policy changes and enhance risk management practices.