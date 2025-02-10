Tuyển Product Marketing Schindler Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Objectives of the function

• Collecting money as much as possible

• Minimizing bad debt

Responsibilities

• Partner with Service team to ensure the achievement of company target.

• Do monthly/quarterly Service collection forecast

• Prepare document for payment claim and get certification from customers

• Manage and minimize bad debt

• Claim money from customer as much as possible

• Following up the handover documents with site team to make sure it is submitted on time as planned

• Co-ordinate with contract team to prepare doc as requested

• Contractual letters and clarifications for projects

• Negotiation and Meetings with internal & external customers for collection