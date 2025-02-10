Tuyển Product Marketing Schindler Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Schindler Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu
Objectives of the function
• Collecting money as much as possible
• Minimizing bad debt
Responsibilities
• Partner with Service team to ensure the achievement of company target.
• Do monthly/quarterly Service collection forecast
• Prepare document for payment claim and get certification from customers
• Manage and minimize bad debt
• Claim money from customer as much as possible
• Following up the handover documents with site team to make sure it is submitted on time as planned
• Co-ordinate with contract team to prepare doc as requested
• Contractual letters and clarifications for projects
• Negotiation and Meetings with internal & external customers for collection
Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Schindler Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schindler Vietnam
