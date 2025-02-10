Tuyển Product Marketing Schindler Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Schindler Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Schindler Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Schindler Vietnam

Mức lương
10 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

Objectives of the function
• Collecting money as much as possible
• Minimizing bad debt
Responsibilities
• Partner with Service team to ensure the achievement of company target.
• Do monthly/quarterly Service collection forecast
• Prepare document for payment claim and get certification from customers
• Manage and minimize bad debt
• Claim money from customer as much as possible
• Following up the handover documents with site team to make sure it is submitted on time as planned
• Co-ordinate with contract team to prepare doc as requested
• Contractual letters and clarifications for projects
• Negotiation and Meetings with internal & external customers for collection

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: College/University Degree in finance / business

Tại Schindler Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schindler Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Schindler Vietnam

Schindler Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Head Office: 8/F, President Place Building, 93 Nguyen Du Street, Dist.1 | 70000 Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

