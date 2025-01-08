Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

We are looking for an Associate Product Manager (as Jr.Product Manager), who will be a key contributor to the design and enhancement of our merchant onboarding processes. Do strategic planning, product development, and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure a streamlined and efficient onboarding experience for our partners.

This role will report to Head, Product Development.

Responsibilities include:

- Develop and execute a comprehensive product development strategy for Core platform & Merchant Onboarding aligned with business objectives;

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and incorporate feedback into the product roadmap;

- Oversee the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment, ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality solutions;

- Collaborate with UX/UI designers, engineers, and QA teams to create intuitive and user-friendly merchant onboarding experiences;

- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies incorporating innovative solutions into the product development process;