Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 25, tòa nhà ROX, Số 180
- 192 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu
We are looking for an Associate Product Manager (as Jr.Product Manager), who will be a key contributor to the design and enhancement of our merchant onboarding processes. Do strategic planning, product development, and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure a streamlined and efficient onboarding experience for our partners.
We are looking for an Associate Product Manager
(as Jr.Product Manager)
, who will be a key contributor to the design and enhancement of our merchant onboarding processes. Do strategic planning, product development, and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure a streamlined and efficient onboarding experience for our partners.
This role will report to Head, Product Development.
Responsibilities include:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive product development strategy for Core platform & Merchant Onboarding aligned with business objectives;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and incorporate feedback into the product roadmap;
- Oversee the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment, ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality solutions;
- Collaborate with UX/UI designers, engineers, and QA teams to create intuitive and user-friendly merchant onboarding experiences;
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies incorporating innovative solutions into the product development process;
Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI