Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP

Product Owner/Product Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP

Mức lương
18 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 25, tòa nhà ROX, Số 180

- 192 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu

We are looking for an Associate Product Manager (as Jr.Product Manager), who will be a key contributor to the design and enhancement of our merchant onboarding processes. Do strategic planning, product development, and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure a streamlined and efficient onboarding experience for our partners.
This role will report to Head, Product Development.
Responsibilities include:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive product development strategy for Core platform & Merchant Onboarding aligned with business objectives;
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and incorporate feedback into the product roadmap;
- Oversee the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment, ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality solutions;
- Collaborate with UX/UI designers, engineers, and QA teams to create intuitive and user-friendly merchant onboarding experiences;
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies incorporating innovative solutions into the product development process;

VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pearl 5 Tower, Lê Quý Đôn, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

