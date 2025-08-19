Tuyển Game Tester Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/08/2025
Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam

Game Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

A. RESPONSIBILITIES

  1. Proceed the QA for published games (live games);
  2. Write/manage a QA Plan, Test Cases and Test Data from Testing requirements;
  3. Conduct and schedule tests, including Compatibility Test, Functionality Test, Policy Test, Balance Test.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

B. REQUIREMENTS

  1. Have at least 3 months of experience in the same industry;
  2. Have experience in mobile game play (character collection RPG, sports, casual game, etc);
  3. Mobile game mid/hardcore/RPG genre service experience;
  4. Excellent Excel and computer skills;
  5. Technical insight on a wide range of physical devices from different manufacturers (Apple, Samsung, etc.) and operating systems (iOS, Android, etc..);

Tại Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

C. BENEFITS

  1. Opportunities to work with International and Experienced talents;
  2. Attractive compensation and benefits;
  3. Getting trained by professional QA Experts;
  4. 15 Annual Leaves;
  5. Meal allowance;
  6. Free parking fee;
  7. Available coffee, tea at the office;
  8. Periodic Company lunch/Company Dinner;
  9. Birthday Gift;
  10. Team building.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Hopper Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

