Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 40 Triệu

Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

Mức lương
Từ 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Công ty TNHH r

- pac Việt Nam. Nhà xưởng 01, Lô CN 13

- 1, Khu Công nghiệp Yên Phong Mở Rộng, Yên Phong, Bac Ninh Province,, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu

• Lead and manage multiple construction projects, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.
• Coordinate with internal teams and external partners to align project goals with business objectives.
• Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and resource plans.
• Conduct regular project reviews to assess progress and make necessary adjustments.
• Ensure compliance with all relevant safety, environmental, and construction regulations.
• Facilitate communication between stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers.
• Prepare and present project status reports to senior management and stakeholders.
• Identify potential project risks and implement mitigation strategies.

Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management within construction or related fields.
• Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related discipline.
• Proven track record of successfully managing construction projects from start to finish.
• Strong knowledge of construction procedures, regulations, and safety standards.
• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.
• Effective communication abilities, both written and verbal.

Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng 01, Lô CN13-1, KCN Yên Phong mở rộng, Dũng Liệt, Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

