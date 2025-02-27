Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 40 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Công ty TNHH r - pac Việt Nam. Nhà xưởng 01, Lô CN 13 - 1, Khu Công nghiệp Yên Phong Mở Rộng, Yên Phong, Bac Ninh Province,, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu

• Lead and manage multiple construction projects, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.

• Coordinate with internal teams and external partners to align project goals with business objectives.

• Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and resource plans.

• Conduct regular project reviews to assess progress and make necessary adjustments.

• Ensure compliance with all relevant safety, environmental, and construction regulations.

• Facilitate communication between stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers.

• Prepare and present project status reports to senior management and stakeholders.

• Identify potential project risks and implement mitigation strategies.

Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management within construction or related fields.

• Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related discipline.

• Proven track record of successfully managing construction projects from start to finish.

• Strong knowledge of construction procedures, regulations, and safety standards.

• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

• Effective communication abilities, both written and verbal.

Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam

