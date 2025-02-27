Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Từ 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Công ty TNHH r
- pac Việt Nam. Nhà xưởng 01, Lô CN 13
- 1, Khu Công nghiệp Yên Phong Mở Rộng, Yên Phong, Bac Ninh Province,, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu
• Lead and manage multiple construction projects, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.
• Coordinate with internal teams and external partners to align project goals with business objectives.
• Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and resource plans.
• Conduct regular project reviews to assess progress and make necessary adjustments.
• Ensure compliance with all relevant safety, environmental, and construction regulations.
• Facilitate communication between stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and suppliers.
• Prepare and present project status reports to senior management and stakeholders.
• Identify potential project risks and implement mitigation strategies.
Với Mức Lương Từ 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related discipline.
• Proven track record of successfully managing construction projects from start to finish.
• Strong knowledge of construction procedures, regulations, and safety standards.
• Excellent organizational and leadership skills.
• Effective communication abilities, both written and verbal.
Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH R-Pac Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
