Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description – Key Objectives

- Responsible for generating and developing new customer sales in the field of semi-bulk industrial packaging products and services (FIBCs).

- Required to identify sales leads, propose goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new contacts

- Ensures quality of the task/services/information provided by self and others. Impacts closely related work teams whose activities are interdependent.

II. Position-Specific Tasks & Responsibilities

· Achieve Sales and growth Targets agreed with the Commercial Director (volumes/revenues/margins) in the assigned territory through leading the sales & technical support proposal, by building strong relationship with customers who are primarily in chemical, plastics, mining, food and pharma industries.

· Develop a “win” strategy in the designated area and execute the sales plan to convert leads into regular customers.

· Collect and understand market and competitor information in the territory; give consistent feedback to management team on product and service development.

· Generate new leads, put them into sales funnel and regular visits to potential customers under a strategic plan.

· Understand customer needs, provide customized solutions, quotation and contract.

· Visit the existing customers regularly, maintain and gradually increase the share of wallet.

· Coordinate with plant involving related departments such as customer service, planning and quality department to make sure on time product delivery with consistent quality.

· Manage weekly accounts receivable / stocks.

· Provide weekly report, prepare account management files, action plans of the next step for key customers, customized follow up sales or maintenance plan

· Planning and participating in market research, providing valuable information including the reasons for the prospects of target customers, competitors’ activities, sales strategy and customer complaints.

· To perform any other sales related job function as required by the management.

· Present the company as “the face of the company” in the market.

III. Background Requirements

Education:

· Graduated from University.

Experience:

· +5 years’ experience in Sales

· Experience in packaging is a plus.

Knowledge and Skills:

· Fluent in English

· Learn & have strong willingness to understand our customer needs.

· Strong communicator – both in writing & verbally – across organizational levels and with internal and external stakeholders

· Able to handle multiple tasks at the same time and have strong prioritization & solid follow-up skills.

· Thorough & quick: you are on top of your game and demonstrate a great sense of urgency.

· Pro-active and take full ownership of the tasks assigned to you.

· Have a strong interest in the technical side of our products.

IV. Competency Requirements

· Action & Result Orientation.

· Collaborating & Positive Approach.

· Planning & Organizing.

· Earning Trust.

· Decision Making.

· Effective Communication.

· Adaptability.

· Customer focus.

Working in international working environment, where People Excellence come at 1st Business Priority

