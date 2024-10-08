Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Nhà xưởng số 2, đường số 7, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền, Trảng Bom

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Description – Key Objectives
- Responsible for generating and developing new customer sales in the field of semi-bulk industrial packaging products and services (FIBCs).
- Required to identify sales leads, propose goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new contacts
- Ensures quality of the task/services/information provided by self and others. Impacts closely related work teams whose activities are interdependent.
II. Position-Specific Tasks & Responsibilities
· Achieve Sales and growth Targets agreed with the Commercial Director (volumes/revenues/margins) in the assigned territory through leading the sales & technical support proposal, by building strong relationship with customers who are primarily in chemical, plastics, mining, food and pharma industries.
· Develop a “win” strategy in the designated area and execute the sales plan to convert leads into regular customers.
· Collect and understand market and competitor information in the territory; give consistent feedback to management team on product and service development.
· Generate new leads, put them into sales funnel and regular visits to potential customers under a strategic plan.
· Understand customer needs, provide customized solutions, quotation and contract.
· Visit the existing customers regularly, maintain and gradually increase the share of wallet.
· Coordinate with plant involving related departments such as customer service, planning and quality department to make sure on time product delivery with consistent quality.
· Manage weekly accounts receivable / stocks.
· Provide weekly report, prepare account management files, action plans of the next step for key customers, customized follow up sales or maintenance plan
· Planning and participating in market research, providing valuable information including the reasons for the prospects of target customers, competitors’ activities, sales strategy and customer complaints.
· To perform any other sales related job function as required by the management.
· Present the company as “the face of the company” in the market.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

III. Background Requirements
Education:
· Graduated from University.
Experience:
· +5 years’ experience in Sales
· Experience in packaging is a plus.
Knowledge and Skills:
· Fluent in English
· Learn & have strong willingness to understand our customer needs.
· Strong communicator – both in writing & verbally – across organizational levels and with internal and external stakeholders
· Able to handle multiple tasks at the same time and have strong prioritization & solid follow-up skills.
· Thorough & quick: you are on top of your game and demonstrate a great sense of urgency.
· Pro-active and take full ownership of the tasks assigned to you.
· Have a strong interest in the technical side of our products.
IV. Competency Requirements
· Action & Result Orientation.
· Collaborating & Positive Approach.
· Planning & Organizing.
· Earning Trust.
· Decision Making.
· Effective Communication.
· Adaptability.
· Customer focus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in international working environment, where People Excellence come at 1st Business Priority

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH FPS FLEXIBLES VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng số 2, Đường số 7, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền, Huyện Trảng Bom, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

