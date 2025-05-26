Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: KCN AN PHƯỚC, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Securing new clients and expand our clients

Analyze new market trends, consumer behavior, and competitor activity when developing new products.

Create a survey, conduct research, and collect information about the market, customers, and competitors related to the products/services that the business is selling.

Propose changes to products/services, customer approach orientation based on survey results.

Synthesize and collect market report data from reliable sources such as reports, surveys, statistics, etc.

Coordinate with relevant departments to plan and implement market & competitor research activities.

Work with agencies on in-depth data analysis reports,

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University or higher in economics, Marketing, foreign trade or related majors

Proficient in English communication.

Minimum 1 -2 years of experience in a similar position

Good communication, presentation, negotiation skills, and persuasion, time management skills,Technology skills

Set up a systematic plan with priority, have backup solutions to back up when risks occur

Skills in implementing software/tools to collect and survey, report.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for ability and experience.

Enjoy full benefits according to labor law: Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, vacation, ...

Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, vacation, ...

Professional, dynamic, friendly working environment.

Opportunity for training and self-development.

13th month salary bonus + KPI bonus from 1 - 3 months

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM

