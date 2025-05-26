Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM
- Đồng Nai: KCN AN PHƯỚC, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Securing new clients and expand our clients
Analyze new market trends, consumer behavior, and competitor activity when developing new products.
Create a survey, conduct research, and collect information about the market, customers, and competitors related to the products/services that the business is selling.
Propose changes to products/services, customer approach orientation based on survey results.
Synthesize and collect market report data from reliable sources such as reports, surveys, statistics, etc.
Coordinate with relevant departments to plan and implement market & competitor research activities.
Work with agencies on in-depth data analysis reports,
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in English communication.
Minimum 1 -2 years of experience in a similar position
Good communication, presentation, negotiation skills, and persuasion, time management skills,Technology skills
Set up a systematic plan with priority, have backup solutions to back up when risks occur
Skills in implementing software/tools to collect and survey, report.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Enjoy full benefits according to labor law: Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, vacation, ...
Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, vacation, ...
Professional, dynamic, friendly working environment.
Opportunity for training and self-development.
13th month salary bonus + KPI bonus from 1 - 3 months
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM OLAM VIỆT NAM
