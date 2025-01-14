Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Youngone Corporation làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Youngone Corporation
- Sóc Trăng: Lot T, N2 Road, An Nghiep Industrial Park Chau Than District, Sóc Trăng, Thành phố Sóc Trăng
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose & Overview: Ensuring the smooth functioning of administrative processes within the organization. Oversee various administrative functions, maintain efficient office operations, and support the overall business objectives, streamline administrative tasks, enhance productivity, and contribute to a positive work environment.
Direct report to: General Director (Korean)
Subordinate: 6 staffs
General tasks
• Follows up admin team member for the overall functioning of administrative support (catering, waste management, medical, hygiene, garden, dormitory, company bus..).
• Monitor costs and expenses of administration team.
• Ensuring purchase request meets lead-time of delivery and payment.
• Ensuring all service providers are complied with current law, service agreement and company Policy.
• Manage and update Admin procedures.
• Organize and oversee company event.
• Provide training and coaching session to enhance team capabilities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Youngone Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Youngone Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
