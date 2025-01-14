Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Youngone Corporation làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose & Overview: Ensuring the smooth functioning of administrative processes within the organization. Oversee various administrative functions, maintain efficient office operations, and support the overall business objectives, streamline administrative tasks, enhance productivity, and contribute to a positive work environment.

Job Purpose & Overview

Direct report to: General Director (Korean)

Direct report to:

Subordinate: 6 staffs

Subordinate:

General tasks

• Follows up admin team member for the overall functioning of administrative support (catering, waste management, medical, hygiene, garden, dormitory, company bus..).

• Monitor costs and expenses of administration team.

• Ensuring purchase request meets lead-time of delivery and payment.

• Ensuring all service providers are complied with current law, service agreement and company Policy.

• Manage and update Admin procedures.

• Organize and oversee company event.

• Provide training and coaching session to enhance team capabilities.