Tuyển Sales Engineer AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 45 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam
- Bình Dương: Lot E1
- CN, Mỹ Phước 2 Industrial Zone, Bến Cát, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 45 - 45 Triệu
Provide administrative support for the Engineering department:
1. PR + PO
• Raise ticket on systems when receive a request from line manager.
• Follow up the status of purchase order and deliver equipment.
• Update the data on the file of Repair and maintenance cost control or Equipment Purchasing.
2. Spare parts management
• Implement good receive, good issue, stock count for spare parts.
• Complete Spare parts management procedure
3. Admin task
• Control protective equipment, 5S, update data of electrical consumption, water consumption.
• Send report of electrical and water consumption.
• Follow instruction.
4. Other tasks assigned by manager
Với Mức Lương 45 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Able to work full time in 3 months.
Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
On the job training
