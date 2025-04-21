Tuyển Sales Engineer AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 45 - 45 Triệu

Provide administrative support for the Engineering department:

1. PR + PO

• Raise ticket on systems when receive a request from line manager.

• Follow up the status of purchase order and deliver equipment.

• Update the data on the file of Repair and maintenance cost control or Equipment Purchasing.

2. Spare parts management

• Implement good receive, good issue, stock count for spare parts.

• Complete Spare parts management procedure

3. Admin task

• Control protective equipment, 5S, update data of electrical consumption, water consumption.

• Send report of electrical and water consumption.

• Follow instruction.

4. Other tasks assigned by manager