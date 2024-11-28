Tuyển Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 26th Floor, The Nexus Building, 3A - 3B Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam (Nguyen Sieu Gate), Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu

Research and learning about Keyence’s technical products.

Actively seeking new customers, production lines, ... that have need using Keyence’s automation products.

Based on company’s customers data, making phone calls to understand customer’s problems and setting appointments.

Collaborate with Technical Team to demostrate products directly at customer’s site or at technology exhibition.

Make quotation, negotiate and sign contract.

Offering after-sales support services.

Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Economics or Technical field, non-experienced candidates are welcome.

Excellent commands of English.

Strong Computing Skills: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet.

Pro-active, positive, earnest, high communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Please submit your English resumes with photo enclosed.

Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Starting Salary: 18,000,000 VND

14 months’ salary, salary review twice per year.

Social insurance based on 100% basic salary, health insurance, yearly medical check.

Other benefits: laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver, company trip, Tet gifts, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN

