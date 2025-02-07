Tuyển Sales Engineer Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà 789, số 147 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phường Nghĩa Đô, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu
Responsibility
1. Take care and enhance relationship with current customer of company.
2. Finding potential customers and new projects
3. Professional advice and training product knowledge to customers and help customers choose appropriate products
4. Visit customers and give advice on the features of new technical products.
5. Make a business plan for each year, quarter, monthly, and weekly
6. Ensure revenue according targets
7. Report weekly work to leader, manager
8. Offer, negotiating related terms with customers.
9. Cooperate with Sales Support to support, maintain and take care of customers.
Cooperate with Accounting Department to manage and collect customer debts.
10. Willing to go on a business trip in oversea and province
11. Handle other requests of customers and upper management...
Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
