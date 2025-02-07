Tuyển Sales Engineer Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu

Tuyển Sales Engineer Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu

Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan

Mức lương
Từ 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà 789, số 147 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phường Nghĩa Đô, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu

Responsibility
1. Take care and enhance relationship with current customer of company.
2. Finding potential customers and new projects
3. Professional advice and training product knowledge to customers and help customers choose appropriate products
4. Visit customers and give advice on the features of new technical products.
5. Make a business plan for each year, quarter, monthly, and weekly
6. Ensure revenue according targets
7. Report weekly work to leader, manager
8. Offer, negotiating related terms with customers.
9. Cooperate with Sales Support to support, maintain and take care of customers.
Cooperate with Accounting Department to manage and collect customer debts.
10. Willing to go on a business trip in oversea and province
11. Handle other requests of customers and upper management...

Với Mức Lương Từ 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Have bachelor in major of economic, language, banking...

Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan

Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa nhà Etown 5, 364 Cộng Hòa, phường 13, quận Tân Bình, Tp. HCM.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

