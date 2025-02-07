Tuyển Sales Engineer Tập Đoàn Three Bond Japan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu

Responsibility

1. Take care and enhance relationship with current customer of company.

2. Finding potential customers and new projects

3. Professional advice and training product knowledge to customers and help customers choose appropriate products

4. Visit customers and give advice on the features of new technical products.

5. Make a business plan for each year, quarter, monthly, and weekly

6. Ensure revenue according targets

7. Report weekly work to leader, manager

8. Offer, negotiating related terms with customers.

9. Cooperate with Sales Support to support, maintain and take care of customers.

Cooperate with Accounting Department to manage and collect customer debts.

10. Willing to go on a business trip in oversea and province

11. Handle other requests of customers and upper management...