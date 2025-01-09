Tuyển Sales Engineer Lotte Center Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Lotte Center Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Lotte Center Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Lotte Center Hanoi

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Lotte Center Hanoi

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Support to prepare Internal Reports, Internal Regulations, and Internal meetings
- Cooperate with departments to prepare weekly, monthly and yearly reports
- Compose/prepare internal regulations, process, manuals
- Follow and check the compliance of Internal regulations of departments
2. Support to do budget management, and P&L reporting, manage internal Revenue
- Cooperate with departments to check yearly and monthly revenue/budget plans.
- Closely monitor revenue/budget plan, analyze business plan & business status
- Maintain, and improve revenue/budget management processes
3. Support to manage Internal contracts
- Cooperate with departments to manage/extend/review contracts
- Prepare/translate the reports and payment documents related to contracts

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* REQUIREMENTS FOR CANDIDATE:
- Bachelor's degree or higher, major in Economics, Marketing, Business, or related fields.
- Have above 6 months of experience in Business management, Sales, Marketing, Accounting, or related fields.

Tại Lotte Center Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Center Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Lotte Center Hanoi

Lotte Center Hanoi

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

