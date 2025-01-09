Tuyển Sales Engineer Lotte Center Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Lotte Center Hanoi
- Hà Nội: Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Support to prepare Internal Reports, Internal Regulations, and Internal meetings
- Cooperate with departments to prepare weekly, monthly and yearly reports
- Compose/prepare internal regulations, process, manuals
- Follow and check the compliance of Internal regulations of departments
2. Support to do budget management, and P&L reporting, manage internal Revenue
- Cooperate with departments to check yearly and monthly revenue/budget plans.
- Closely monitor revenue/budget plan, analyze business plan & business status
- Maintain, and improve revenue/budget management processes
3. Support to manage Internal contracts
- Cooperate with departments to manage/extend/review contracts
- Prepare/translate the reports and payment documents related to contracts
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree or higher, major in Economics, Marketing, Business, or related fields.
- Have above 6 months of experience in Business management, Sales, Marketing, Accounting, or related fields.
Tại Lotte Center Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Center Hanoi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI