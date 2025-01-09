Tuyển Sales Engineer Lotte Center Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Support to prepare Internal Reports, Internal Regulations, and Internal meetings

- Cooperate with departments to prepare weekly, monthly and yearly reports

- Compose/prepare internal regulations, process, manuals

- Follow and check the compliance of Internal regulations of departments

2. Support to do budget management, and P&L reporting, manage internal Revenue

- Cooperate with departments to check yearly and monthly revenue/budget plans.

- Closely monitor revenue/budget plan, analyze business plan & business status

- Maintain, and improve revenue/budget management processes

3. Support to manage Internal contracts

- Cooperate with departments to manage/extend/review contracts

- Prepare/translate the reports and payment documents related to contracts