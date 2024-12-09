Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 9 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Phòng 05, Tầng 23, Toà nhà Tasco, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu

- Introduce the company and products to customers.

- Prepare proposals and quotations for customers.

- Follow up on potential, new, and existing customers.

- Report daily and monthly sales figures to management.

Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical Engineering or related field.

- Customer service-oriented with analytical and problem-solving skills.

- Fresh graduates are welcome.

- Proficient in computer usage.

- Willing to travel, with the ability to move to neighboring countries.

- Proficient in spoken and written English.

- Submit CV in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Employment contract, participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as regulated.

- Year-end bonus based on business results.

- Full social insurance coverage after 2 months of probation.

- Provided with a laptop and phone for work.

- Allowance for business trips/training.

- Employees with good performance will be trained by the parent company in Thailand.

- Dynamic and friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam

