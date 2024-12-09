Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam
Mức lương
Từ 9 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Phòng 05, Tầng 23, Toà nhà Tasco, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu
- Introduce the company and products to customers.
- Prepare proposals and quotations for customers.
- Follow up on potential, new, and existing customers.
- Report daily and monthly sales figures to management.
Với Mức Lương Từ 9 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree in Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical Engineering or related field.
- Customer service-oriented with analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Fresh graduates are welcome.
- Proficient in computer usage.
- Willing to travel, with the ability to move to neighboring countries.
- Proficient in spoken and written English.
- Submit CV in English.
- Customer service-oriented with analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Fresh graduates are welcome.
- Proficient in computer usage.
- Willing to travel, with the ability to move to neighboring countries.
- Proficient in spoken and written English.
- Submit CV in English.
Tại Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Employment contract, participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as regulated.
- Year-end bonus based on business results.
- Full social insurance coverage after 2 months of probation.
- Provided with a laptop and phone for work.
- Allowance for business trips/training.
- Employees with good performance will be trained by the parent company in Thailand.
- Dynamic and friendly working environment.
- Year-end bonus based on business results.
- Full social insurance coverage after 2 months of probation.
- Provided with a laptop and phone for work.
- Allowance for business trips/training.
- Employees with good performance will be trained by the parent company in Thailand.
- Dynamic and friendly working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH WPP Engineering Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI