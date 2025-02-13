Tuyển Sales Engineer Ingersoll Rand Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

At Ingersoll Rand we foster inspired teams. As a powerful and progressive global industrial company, we are looking for talented candidates with a bias for action and an entrepreneurial spirit to join our team. Our employees are empowered to act as owners every day for our customers, our communities and themselves. Join us for a rewarding career at the new and exciting Ingersoll Rand.

What’s In It For Me?

• Develop business-to-business selling skills with one-one, personalized support

• Build technical knowledge of compressed air systems and services to confidently diagnose and prescribe the proper solution for your customers

• Be prepared to successfully transition into an account manager position in the Industrial Technology and Services

Why SDP?

• Learning in smaller cohorts gives a one-on-one learning experience

• Placed in the field at a location on day one

• Work in major industrial applications

such as:

- Automotive Shops