Tuyển Sales Engineer Ingersoll Rand Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Ingersoll Rand Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 243A De La Thanh 13th Floor, ICON4 Building Dong Da District Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD
At Ingersoll Rand we foster inspired teams. As a powerful and progressive global industrial company, we are looking for talented candidates with a bias for action and an entrepreneurial spirit to join our team. Our employees are empowered to act as owners every day for our customers, our communities and themselves. Join us for a rewarding career at the new and exciting Ingersoll Rand.
What’s In It For Me?
• Develop business-to-business selling skills with one-one, personalized support
• Build technical knowledge of compressed air systems and services to confidently diagnose and prescribe the proper solution for your customers
• Be prepared to successfully transition into an account manager position in the Industrial Technology and Services
Why SDP?
• Learning in smaller cohorts gives a one-on-one learning experience
• Placed in the field at a location on day one
• Work in major industrial applications
such as:
- Automotive Shops
Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ingersoll Rand Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ingersoll Rand Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI