Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 4 Đường Số 7, KDT Vạn Phúc City, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD

• Implement the agreed company sales strategy and meet Budget targets, including market share targets and new product introductions.
• Build long term relationships and plans with a network of consulting engineers, architects, contractors, other specifying authorities, and their commercial partners.
• Gain entries in specification or approved suppliers’ listings.
• Gain opportunities to win market share with new customers and identifying new product ideas for development.
• Understand customers strategy, their requirements, and their constraints
• Help match the company’s products and solutions to customers’ needs
• Working with key stakeholders, build the project pipeline, win projects & tenders, and follow these through to completion
• Participate in the development and execution of a business strategy for ARROWHEAD products.
• Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, potential customers, and opportunities.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Technical sales background (valves, fittings, etc.) in industrial distribution is required.
• Experienced in sales (valve, pump) or experience in related construction building material are preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4 Đường Số 7, Khu đô Thị Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

