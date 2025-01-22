Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

• Implement the agreed company sales strategy and meet Budget targets, including market share targets and new product introductions.

• Build long term relationships and plans with a network of consulting engineers, architects, contractors, other specifying authorities, and their commercial partners.

• Gain entries in specification or approved suppliers’ listings.

• Gain opportunities to win market share with new customers and identifying new product ideas for development.

• Understand customers strategy, their requirements, and their constraints

• Help match the company’s products and solutions to customers’ needs

• Working with key stakeholders, build the project pipeline, win projects & tenders, and follow these through to completion

• Participate in the development and execution of a business strategy for ARROWHEAD products.

• Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, potential customers, and opportunities.