Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 4 Đường Số 7, KDT Vạn Phúc City, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD
• Implement the agreed company sales strategy and meet Budget targets, including market share targets and new product introductions.
• Build long term relationships and plans with a network of consulting engineers, architects, contractors, other specifying authorities, and their commercial partners.
• Gain entries in specification or approved suppliers’ listings.
• Gain opportunities to win market share with new customers and identifying new product ideas for development.
• Understand customers strategy, their requirements, and their constraints
• Help match the company’s products and solutions to customers’ needs
• Working with key stakeholders, build the project pipeline, win projects & tenders, and follow these through to completion
• Participate in the development and execution of a business strategy for ARROWHEAD products.
• Conduct market research to identify emerging trends, potential customers, and opportunities.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experienced in sales (valve, pump) or experience in related construction building material are preferred.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ARROWHEAD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
