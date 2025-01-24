Tuyển Sales Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại FORD Vietnam Limited
- Hà Nội: Ford Vietnam Limited, 6th floor, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hanoi, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT US
At Ford Motor Company, we believe freedom of movement drives human progress. With our incredible plans for the future of mobility, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you to accelerate your career and help us define tomorrow’s transportation.
DETAILED ACTIVITIES:
1. General duties:
1.1 Manage service part number systems.
- Work with oversea supplier to secure Microcat for Vietnam, promptly, accurately.
- Support Dealers in providing correct part numbers for the vehicles.
- Monitor Engineering Changes to assure the accuracy of parts to be used.
- Regularly do part pricing confirmation.
1.2 Comply with the Government policies for automotive part importation.
- Work with the suppliers to provide the necessary documentation, doing the testing if require, to provide certification for parts importation.
1.3 Involve in process of Claim Handle
- Review claims of wrong parts.
- Review and classify parts returned due to claims.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FORD Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FORD Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
