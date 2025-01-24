Tuyển Sales Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US

At Ford Motor Company, we believe freedom of movement drives human progress. With our incredible plans for the future of mobility, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you to accelerate your career and help us define tomorrow’s transportation.

DETAILED ACTIVITIES:

1. General duties:

1.1 Manage service part number systems.

- Work with oversea supplier to secure Microcat for Vietnam, promptly, accurately.

- Support Dealers in providing correct part numbers for the vehicles.

- Monitor Engineering Changes to assure the accuracy of parts to be used.

- Regularly do part pricing confirmation.

1.2 Comply with the Government policies for automotive part importation.

- Work with the suppliers to provide the necessary documentation, doing the testing if require, to provide certification for parts importation.

1.3 Involve in process of Claim Handle

- Review claims of wrong parts.

- Review and classify parts returned due to claims.