Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ
- Hà Nội: Số 3 Ngõ 4 Phố Nghĩa Đô, Phường Nghĩa Tân, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 13 - 30 Triệu
Planning for annual sales activities to achieve the assigned objectives
Finding new customer and maintaining customer relationship
Planning for new strategic accounts exploring and market penetration
Generate and manage sales pipeline
Manage and review internal sales process compliance
Working with customer and other departments to close deal and implement project
Build-up, train and manage a sales team, scales of 4-8 members
Assist Sales Manager in developing plans for team sales activities to include sales strategy to achieve agreed targets, effective search of leads/prospects, penetrate new markets
Advise and support team members to prepare and deliver client/customer presentations, proposals and price lists
Generate and manage sales pipeline to ensure to reach the team’s KPI
Reporting (content and format as agreed) on a monthly basis to Sales Manager
Với Mức Lương 13 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have IT background
Have sales achievement with volume of $500K-$1M is plus point
Level of language proficiency: Good verbal, presentation-style and written communication skills in English
Strong communication and interpersonal skill to communicate effectively with internal and external people. Ability to work effectively in high pressure & with cross-functional teams, good problem solving
Able to go onsite at customer site
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, ...)
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
