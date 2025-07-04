Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 3 Ngõ 4 Phố Nghĩa Đô, Phường Nghĩa Tân, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 13 - 30 Triệu

Planning for annual sales activities to achieve the assigned objectives

Finding new customer and maintaining customer relationship

Planning for new strategic accounts exploring and market penetration

Generate and manage sales pipeline

Manage and review internal sales process compliance

Working with customer and other departments to close deal and implement project

Build-up, train and manage a sales team, scales of 4-8 members

Assist Sales Manager in developing plans for team sales activities to include sales strategy to achieve agreed targets, effective search of leads/prospects, penetrate new markets

Advise and support team members to prepare and deliver client/customer presentations, proposals and price lists

Generate and manage sales pipeline to ensure to reach the team’s KPI

Reporting (content and format as agreed) on a monthly basis to Sales Manager

Với Mức Lương 13 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Number of years of experiences: 3+ years of experience in Sales; 2+ years in management position (team size of 5-10 members), experience in IT Outsourcing field.

Have IT background

Have sales achievement with volume of $500K-$1M is plus point

Level of language proficiency: Good verbal, presentation-style and written communication skills in English

Strong communication and interpersonal skill to communicate effectively with internal and external people. Ability to work effectively in high pressure & with cross-functional teams, good problem solving

Able to go onsite at customer site

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Healthcare Insurance, annual health check-up

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends

Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, ...)

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ

