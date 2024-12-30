Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD

Mức lương 1,200 - 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Phố Chu Huy Mân, Phúc Đồng, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc

• Manage Plan-for-every-part for all Gate/all market, co-ordinate with internal departments (Engineers, Purchasing, MC, Logistic, Warehouse) to make sure of delivery on-time of build schedule.

• Track & report release status: track the status of the SOR triggered on system, follow with approver to release SOR as planned, follow nomination status with buyers.

• Co-ordinate with Supplier & Logistic team to proceed shipping

• Other administrative tasks: create meetings & memos…

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• 4+ years experience in automotive or related industries.

• Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Automotive).

• Deep knowledge of automotive development process;

• Engineering change and supplier development process understanding;

• Demonstrated agility in operating within matrixed organizations and teams.

• Proficiency in written and spoken English.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (Powerpoint, Word, Excel).

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

