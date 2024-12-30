Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Mức lương
1,200 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Phố Chu Huy Mân, Phúc Đồng, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 2,500 USD

• Manage Plan-for-every-part for all Gate/all market, co-ordinate with internal departments (Engineers, Purchasing, MC, Logistic, Warehouse) to make sure of delivery on-time of build schedule.
• Track & report release status: track the status of the SOR triggered on system, follow with approver to release SOR as planned, follow nomination status with buyers.
• Co-ordinate with Supplier & Logistic team to proceed shipping
• Other administrative tasks: create meetings & memos…

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4+ years experience in automotive or related industries.
• Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Automotive).
• Deep knowledge of automotive development process;
• Engineering change and supplier development process understanding;
• Demonstrated agility in operating within matrixed organizations and teams.
• Proficiency in written and spoken English.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (Powerpoint, Word, Excel).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Symphony, đường Chu Huy Mân, Long Biên, Hà Nội

