Tuyển Sales Manager Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a Technical Sales Manager to join our dynamic team at a leading European multinational company.

Description

* Manage and maintain relationships with existing clients to ensure long-term satisfaction and retention.

* Proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the client portfolio.

* Serve as a trusted advisor to clients via On-site visit, technical support, offering tailored technical solutions that meet their needs.

* Deliver exceptional customer service while achieving sales targets and fostering business growth.

* Collaborate with regional teams to ensure seamless delivery and after-sales support.

Profile

* Proven experience in a sales or business development role, preferably in the machinery or industrial sector.