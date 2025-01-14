Tuyển Sales Manager Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Page Group Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
We are seeking a Technical Sales Manager to join our dynamic team at a leading European multinational company.
Description
* Manage and maintain relationships with existing clients to ensure long-term satisfaction and retention.
* Proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the client portfolio.
* Serve as a trusted advisor to clients via On-site visit, technical support, offering tailored technical solutions that meet their needs.
* Deliver exceptional customer service while achieving sales targets and fostering business growth.
* Collaborate with regional teams to ensure seamless delivery and after-sales support.
Profile
* Proven experience in a sales or business development role, preferably in the machinery or industrial sector.
