Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mission: Gain and develop the trustworthy of homeowners (HO) toward Xay To Am service and promote website Xay To Am (xaytoam.vn) – a platform for connecting HO who has new built/renovation project with suitable contractors.

• Approach new HO leads, explain the service and products, and provide necessary consultation to address HO’s requirement effectively.

• Act as liaison between HO and contractors by setting up meetings and facilitating discussions. Support both parties to ensure smooth communication and collaboration, ultimately leading to contract finalization.

• Nurture potential HO leads and convert them into customers.

• Builds and strengthens relationships with existing and new HO leads to ensure a clear understanding of services and fostering future projects.

• Manage and develop strong relationships with contractors, ensuring seamless collaboration for ongoing projects.

Other tasks:

• Collaborate with other departments to ensure client support is timely and to promote Xay To Am contents via multiple channels.

• Prepare and assist HO with payment and necessary documents.