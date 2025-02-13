Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
- Hà Nội: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mission: Gain and develop the trustworthy of homeowners (HO) toward Xay To Am service and promote website Xay To Am (xaytoam.vn) – a platform for connecting HO who has new built/renovation project with suitable contractors.
• Approach new HO leads, explain the service and products, and provide necessary consultation to address HO’s requirement effectively.
• Act as liaison between HO and contractors by setting up meetings and facilitating discussions. Support both parties to ensure smooth communication and collaboration, ultimately leading to contract finalization.
• Nurture potential HO leads and convert them into customers.
• Builds and strengthens relationships with existing and new HO leads to ensure a clear understanding of services and fostering future projects.
• Manage and develop strong relationships with contractors, ensuring seamless collaboration for ongoing projects.
Other tasks:
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure client support is timely and to promote Xay To Am contents via multiple channels.
• Prepare and assist HO with payment and necessary documents.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI