Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Sales and Relationship management role

Develop, promote and realize Sales programs and activities to enhance Revenue and growth of iCashpro and Smartlender suite of products & services, together with other Products and Services as and when introduced by the company into Vietnam, in order to exceed Revenue and Margin objectives for the country. Achieve this through market intelligence, identifying opportunities, building Relationships with Customers, Prospects and Partners and selling differentiated Solutions. Maintain and nurture business relationship with existing clients and provide Voice of Customer feedback. KPIs include all forms of Revenue. However, for the computation of Performance bonus for the first 12 months, this will be based on Hunting (sell products to new customers) revenue/margin, Cross Sell (Sell new products to existing customers) revenue/margin.

- Presales role

Understand customer requirements, conduct product demos for prospects in Vietnam and surrounding countries. Work together with Singapore/Mumbai Pre Sales teams to organize and participate in RFIs and RFPs, build and maintain use cases and demonstration setups of specific software modules, preparing and conducting workshops and proof of concepts. This will be a sole contributor activity and will augment Singapore & Mumbai based Pre sales teams.

- Leadership Role:

“Face of the company” in Vietnam - Help to develop strategic roadmap for Vietnam and surrounding countries

In alignment with HQ’s processes, strategic objectives and policies, to manage general operational functions in finance, administration and HR.

Ensuring the efficiency of the organization and adherence to local laws and regulations. This is a management position and you will be expected to contribute in various aspects of the company’s business as and when the situation warrants.